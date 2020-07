Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking gym 24hr maintenance business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub online portal package receiving tennis court volleyball court

At Royal Farms Apartments, we offer the best in updated Salt Lake City living. Offering pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments designed to suit your lifestyle, Royal Farms Apartments brings you the home you've been searching for. Located a short drive south of downtown Salt Lake City, and equally close to beautiful Cottonwood Canyons, Royal Farms Apartments are the ideal home base whether you're commuting to work or heading out to ski.