14 Cheap Apartments for rent in Salt Lake City, UT

Jordan Meadows
18 Units Available
Sky Harbor Apartment Homes
1876 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$774
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$872
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
614 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-215. Community features luxury amenities like swimming pool, spa, racquetball court and fitness center. Units feature dishwasher, walk-in closets and garbage disposal.
South Salt Lake City
29 Units Available
Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$840
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
903 sqft
Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake City with easy access to I-15, I-80 and I-215. Property offers stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and amenities like a pool, gym and hot tub.

East Central North
1 Unit Available
143 S 1000 East - 5
143 1000 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
500 sqft
ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT ELECTRIC INCLUDED IN RENT! Cozy, updated 1bed/1bath located minutes from downtown SLC! Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.

Central City
1 Unit Available
732 South 400 East
732 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$795
606 sqft
Wonderful 1 bed 1 bath close to Downtown Salt Lake! -1 bedrooms -1 bathroom -600 Sq.

Downtown Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
844 South West Temple
844 West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$675
218 sqft
DOWNTOWN Come see these Brand-New efficiency studio apartments located in the Granary District. Ask about our move in specials! These Urban chic studio apartments are neat & clean plus never lived in.

Westpointe
1 Unit Available
1357 North Redwood Road
1357 Redwood Road, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$825
831 sqft
Come view this nice 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment (#24) in a well-kept complex. Close to Shopping and grocery stores. Across the street from Rose Park Golf Course. 5 minutes to airport and downtown. 2 minutes to 1-215 and 1-15.

Downtown Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
840 South 200 West
840 200 West, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$650
228 sqft
GREENPRINT Apartments are for people who want to live green and live in an urban and walkable neighborhood. The GREENPRINT-- efficiency apartments are located next to the 900 South Trax Station for easy access to the entire valley.

Liberty
1 Unit Available
1858 South 200 East
1858 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
Click to watch a walk-through video: https://youtu.be/qUMI1bw9gSk Welcome to this amazing community apartment, the red brick exterior provides a timeless look as well as infuses character and rustic charm.

Central City
1 Unit Available
435 S 400 E Apt 2
435 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$800
500 sqft
Nice homey studio apartment right next to everything you need! Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.

Central City
1 Unit Available
437 S 400 E Apt 4
437 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
Unique cozy 1bed/1bath basement apartment For the fastest response please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.
Results within 5 miles of Salt Lake City
Granger
26 Units Available
Redwood
4000 S Redwood Rd, West Valley City, UT
Studio
$749
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$839
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a life of leisure and luxury at The Redwood Apartments in West Valley City, Utah. Discover a unique living space in one of our studio, one, or two-bedroom floor plans each has been designed to blend an atmosphere of warmth and relaxation.
South Salt Lake City
5 Units Available
Sun River
1080 W 3300, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$760
324 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
237 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
614 sqft
Close to the Central Valley Golf Course and lots of employers. These comfortable apartments include some paid utilities and disability access, with oversized closets, updated interiors, and a relaxing heated outdoor pool.
Results within 10 miles of Salt Lake City
Midvale Park
33 Units Available
Wasatch Club
6960 S State St, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$825
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
754 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes located against the Wasatch Mountain Range with easy access to Midvale. Community has a racquetball court, heated outdoor swimming pool and landscaped grounds.

Bingham Creek
1 Unit Available
1851 Westview Circle
1851 Westview Circle, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$795
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Highlight Features: - Located Off 78th South - Great Neighborhood - Secluded Community - Right Across From Viridian Library - Near Veterans Memorial Park - East of Vasa Fitness 1 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - 600 sq.ft.

June 2020 Salt Lake City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Salt Lake City Rent Report. Salt Lake City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Salt Lake City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Salt Lake City rents held steady over the past month

Salt Lake City rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Salt Lake City stand at $878 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,089 for a two-bedroom. Salt Lake City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Salt Lake City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Salt Lake City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Salt Lake City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Salt Lake City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,089 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Salt Lake City.
    • While Salt Lake City's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Salt Lake City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Salt Lake City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

