Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dog park 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance hot tub online portal

Palladio Apartments, in Downtown Salt Lake City, offers the perfect location with surrounding mountain, valley, and city views. With walking distance to City Creek Center, Trax stations, shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment, this location will suit your every need. Spacious 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments Choose from one and two bedroom apartments, each with unique features. Palladio offers interior amenities and design features that you will fall in love with as soon as you step into your new home. We also offer secured underground parking, and assigned top side parking. Our property is pet friendly! We happily accept both cats and dogs into our community! Perfect Location in Downtown Salt Lake You will enjoy being close to popular city land marks, The Salt Palace Convention Center, Vivent Solar Arena, Liberty Park, Memory Grove, & Herman Franks Park. You will also be minutes away from Utah's major ski resorts. Work and play close with major employers such as Goldman Sachs, University of Utah, LDS Hospital. Call us today to schedule a personal tour of our beautiful community, and see why Palladio Apartments is the perfect community to call your new home.