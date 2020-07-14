All apartments in Salt Lake City
Find more places like Palladio Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
Palladio Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:07 AM

Palladio Apartments

360 S 200 W · (510) 661-3185
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salt Lake City
See all
Downtown Salt Lake City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

360 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Downtown Salt Lake City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C317 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit C307 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit A406 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit D111 · Avail. now

$1,429

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Unit B201 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,431

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Unit D108 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,439

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palladio Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
elevator
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
hot tub
online portal
Palladio Apartments, in Downtown Salt Lake City, offers the perfect location with surrounding mountain, valley, and city views. With walking distance to City Creek Center, Trax stations, shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment, this location will suit your every need. Spacious 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments Choose from one and two bedroom apartments, each with unique features. Palladio offers interior amenities and design features that you will fall in love with as soon as you step into your new home. We also offer secured underground parking, and assigned top side parking. Our property is pet friendly! We happily accept both cats and dogs into our community! Perfect Location in Downtown Salt Lake You will enjoy being close to popular city land marks, The Salt Palace Convention Center, Vivent Solar Arena, Liberty Park, Memory Grove, & Herman Franks Park. You will also be minutes away from Utah's major ski resorts. Work and play close with major employers such as Goldman Sachs, University of Utah, LDS Hospital. Call us today to schedule a personal tour of our beautiful community, and see why Palladio Apartments is the perfect community to call your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: All deposits are credit based
Move-in Fees: $349
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 one pet, $300 for
fee: $200 for one, $300 for two
limit: 2
rent: $40 for one, $80 for two
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 75 lbs
Parking Details: Unassigned Parking ($0), Assigned Parking ($25), Underground Garage ($50).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palladio Apartments have any available units?
Palladio Apartments has 22 units available starting at $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does Palladio Apartments have?
Some of Palladio Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palladio Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Palladio Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palladio Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Palladio Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Palladio Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Palladio Apartments offers parking.
Does Palladio Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Palladio Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Palladio Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Palladio Apartments has a pool.
Does Palladio Apartments have accessible units?
No, Palladio Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Palladio Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palladio Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Palladio Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hightower
40 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84102
644 City Station
644 W North Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Brixton
660 E Wilmington Ave
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
City Line
57 S 300 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Monaco Apartments
4115 S 430 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84107
Highland East
1985 S 2100 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84108
Essex
350 S 600 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Irving Schoolhouse
1155 E 2100 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84106

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms
Salt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Dog Friendly Apartments
Salt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UT
Millcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsDowntown Salt Lake CityCapitol Hill
WestpointePoplar Grove

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity