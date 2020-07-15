/
Mountainland Technical College
25 Apartments For Rent Near Mountainland Technical College
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,129
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1311 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
4443 N Foxtrail Dr
4443 N Foxtrail Dr, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2700 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
House- 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Approx. 2700 Sq. Ft.
1742 N 3680 W
1742 N 3680 W, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2581 sqft
PET FRIENDLY LEHI TOWNHOME WITH FINISHED BASEMENT AT THE EXCHANGE - BRAND NEW LEHI TOWNHOME The Exchange 1742 N 3680 W Lehi, UT 84043 4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 2,581 Sq. Ft.
1877 W Pointe Meadow Loop
1877 West Pointe Meadow Loop, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1555 sqft
This is a beautiful 4 bed 2.
3561 W Barley Bend
3561 W Barley Bnd, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2287 sqft
Brand-New Townhome in Lehi - Take your lifestyle to a whole new level with this stunning brand-new 4-bedroom townhome! Primely located to on the east edge of Lehi, near Silicon Slopes, Thanksgiving Point, shopping, dining, entertainment, and outdoor
4141 W 1700 N
4141 W 1700 N, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2686 sqft
AWESOME LEHI HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER EXCHANGE DEVELOPMENT - RECENT PRICE REDUCTION! Was $1,950 NOW $1,800 Location! Style! Comfort! Highlight Features: - Fenced Yard - Modern Finishes - Close to Freeway Access - Open Layout - Stainless Steel
1488 Westbury Way Apt i
1488 West Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1210 sqft
**Promotional Price of $1,295 is for the first 3 month's of the lease agreement.
867 W 2700 N
867 West 2700 North, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2300 sqft
867 W 2700 N Available 08/28/20 PET FRIENDLY - BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN LEHI - SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN LEHI Ivory Ridge Parkside 867 W 2700 N. Lehi, UT 84043 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 2,300 Sq. Ft.
3066 W Desert Lily Dr
3066 West Desert Lily Drive, Lehi, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1182 sqft
3066 W Desert Lily Dr Available 08/01/20 Perfect Condo Close to Silicon Slopes - One of a kind condo in Thanksgiving Point Meadows on the Silicon Slopes.
K & B at Pilgrims Landing
3424 W Newland Loop Unit 6
3424 West New Land Loop, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2194 sqft
4 bedroom,3 bath Built in 2005. This house includes Microwave, Oven, Fridge and Granite Counter-Tops. Nice open spacious floor plan. Dogs : No Cats: No Pets Negotiable : No Date Available: 08/14/2020 Security Deposit: $1,650.
3166 West Desert Lily Drive
3166 Desert Lily Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1600 sqft
RECENT PRICE DROP! Was $1,495 NOW $1,445 Highlight Features: - Awesome Patio Space - Partially Fenced Yard - Community Playground - Clubhouse - Basketball Court - Volleyball Court - Community Garden - Weight Room - Pool - Walk In Closets - Storage
4083 W. 1650 N.
4083 W 1650 N, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2296 sqft
$500 off first month! 4 bed 2.5 Bath Pet Friendly Townhouse - Move in special! Sign a lease and receive $500 off your first month of rent. Apply today! Townhome in the Exchange Community.
3223 W Prairie Grass Dr
3223 West Prairie Grass Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2114 sqft
3223 W Prairie Grass Dr Available 08/14/20 BEAUTIFUL THANKSGIVING MEADOWS TOWNHOUSE - THANKSGIVING MEADOWS LEHI TOWNHOUSE Thanksgiving Meadows 3223 W Prairie Grass Dr. Lehi, UT 84043 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath, End unit 2 Car Garage 2,114 Sq. Ft.
1486 WestBury Way
1486 West Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1220 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2023675?source=marketing Spacious 3 bed 2 bath ground floor condo for rent in a well-kept quiet community in Lehi.
1484 W Westbury Way Unit i
1484 West Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1220 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Condo in Amazing Location! - $1295 Per / Month 1220 Square Feet 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Walk in Closets, Plenty of Storage, Large Living Room, Gorgeous Flooring Throughout, Plenty of cabinet space, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove,
1661 W Westbury Way #J
1661 West Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1220 sqft
Clean, Spacious, TOP FLOOR 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo available in the Westbury Community. No noisy upstairs neighbors! Vaulted ceilings, big master with spacious walk-in closet, washer/dryer included in unit.
1759 N 3720 W
1759 N 3720 W, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Beautiful townhome in Lehi for Rent!!! - Come view this must see townhouse in the new Edge Homes Exchange Community! This townhouse has never been lived in and was just finish being build.
1486 Westbury Way #D
1486 Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2023675?source=marketing Spacious 3 bed 2 bath ground floor condo for rent in a well-kept quiet community in Lehi.
2279 New Harvest Lane
2279 New Harvest Lane, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2300 sqft
Beautiful Lehi Home - Four bedroom home with fenced yard, finished basement, washer/dryer included, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 2-car attached garage Rent/Deposit $1995 Tenant to pay all utilties No Smoking/Vaping/No
2466 W 1600 N
2466 West 1600 North, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2700 sqft
Fresh paint and new carpets. Pet friendly home. This one will not last long. Great location with full fenced back yard. Large open kitchen and great room. Full basement with family room bathroom and bedroom. Plenty of storage.
2579 N Garden Drive
2579 North Garden Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1552 sqft
2579 N Garden Drive Available 07/31/20 Fantastic Lehi Townhome! - 3 Bedroom, 2.
3594 W Bay Circle
3594 Bay Circle, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2008 sqft
Spacious Lehi Twin Home - This spacious Lehi twin home will be available for move in at the beginning of May! This three bedroom home offers a spacious living room, two car garage and a private back yard area.
3876 North Davencourt Loop
3876 North Davencourt Loop East, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2000 sqft
Please call 801-666-2446 to register to view this property today! This town-home is conveniently located in the up and coming area of Lehi, It is close to many great restaurants and shopping.
K & B at Pilgrims Landing
3487 W Colony Cove
3487 Colony Cove, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1715 sqft
Beautiful Harbor Point Family Home in Lehi - Beautiful Single Family Home in Thanksgiving Point area. Home has 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Living and large Family room, Laundry room. Spacious Master Bedroom with large master bathroom and closet.
