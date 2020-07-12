/
fairmont
213 Apartments for rent in Fairmont, Salt Lake City, UT
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
4 Units Available
21 by Urbana
974 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21 by Urbana in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 8 at 03:35pm
3 Units Available
The Vue at Sugar House Crossing
2120 S Highland Dr, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1038 sqft
Discover some sweet digs at Sugar House Crossing. Enjoy community amenities including the coffee bar, fire pit, trash valet, and even a car-charging station. Don't forget the pool!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Wilmington Flats
1235 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$993
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,392
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1130 sqft
Opened in spring 2015, Wilmington Flats is a modern and livable apartment community in the center of Salt Lake City's vibrant Sugar House neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
17 Units Available
The Zeller
2255 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,310
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
981 sqft
Next door to Sugar House and conveniently located on the S Car Line for easy commuting. Controlled-access apartments with designer kitchens and baths, walk-in closets, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
$
27 Units Available
Irving Schoolhouse
1155 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,189
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1085 sqft
Located in the heart of the historic Sugar House neighborhood. Newly renovated one and two bedroom Victorian apartments with spacious walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Sugar House Apartments
2057 S 1200 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1058 sqft
Located in the historic Sugar House neighborhood, close to Fairmont Parks. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers 24-hour gym, elevator, fire pit, pool, and parking.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
21 and View
1339 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,699
1057 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1306 sqft
21&View is situated on the most convenient and scenic corner in Sugar House, Utah. This new lifestyle development contains an exciting collection of 29 spacious apartments and two signature office / retail spaces.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2549 South Park St E
2549 South Park Street, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1509 sqft
2549 S Park Street - 3 bedrooms and 1-bathroom Sugarhouse rental home, move in ready now! This home is located minutes from I-80, Sugarhouse Park and Downtown Salt Lake City! Home features central air for the warm summer months and an automated
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glenbrooke Apts #
459 2700 South, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$895
725 sqft
Get the apartment price without apartment living. Located in one of the most up and coming areas in SLC. Glenbrooke offers nice clean spacious units that are very well taken care of.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2593 S 1100 E
2593 1100 East, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed Located in the Heart of Sugar House! - This gorgeous 2 bedroom 1.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Irving Schoolhouse
1155 2100 South, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,355
883 sqft
This spacious and newly renovated Victorian style apartment comes with a new washer and dryer (in unit), refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher. The complex is in the heart of Sugarhouse with Wholefoods across the street and Smiths around the corner.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2473 South Highland Drive
2473 Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1930 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This elegant home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Sugarhouse Shopping Center and I-80.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
2730 South 1100 East
2730 1100 East, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
792 sqft
Come view this wonderful 2-bedroom, 1- bath condo on the main level with updates throughout. Walk right in--no stairs.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1573 South 1000 East
1573 1000 East, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
For Lease is a totally updated 2 bed 1 bath in Salt Lake!! Features include: -2 bed -1 bath -Brand new floors! -Brand new kitchen! -Stainless Steel Appliances! -Brand new bathroom -New baseboards! -FULL HVAC system which includes separate heating
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1251 E Roosevelt Ave
1251 Roosevelt Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2000 sqft
Very Desirable East Salt Lake City Neighborhood Home with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. This home also features a 2nd kitchen downstairs with a large family room. Very private back yard for entertaining and quiet evenings.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1821 1100 East
1821 1100 East, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
*Currently Occupied** Please call for showing!! This newly remodeled duplex has brand new carpet through out. The 2 car garage and laundry area is shared between both tenants.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
2588 South 900 East
2588 900 East, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
935 sqft
A must see very nice fully updated townhouse in a Great location. We do offer self showings. Link below.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
2770 Glenmare Street
2770 Glenmare Street, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$795
600 sqft
For lease is a 1 bedroom basement apartment in wonderful neighborhood! Features include: -1 bed -1 bath -Close to schools and public transportation! Rent: $795 Deposit: $700 ($525 refundable) Application Fee: $25/adult $100 flat rate fee for all
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
898 E EMERSON AVE S
898 Emerson Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1344 sqft
MILLER & COMPANY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT Nice duplex with big fenced yard, centrally located near Sugar House. Nice family room, Washer/Dryer hookups, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. Sorry no pets. Square footage approximate.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
1549 E 2100 S - 1
1549 2100 South, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
100 sqft
This unit is the top one of a duplex that has separate entrance and mailing address. 1200 square fits: 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen, laundry room and living area. Perfect Location. Across from Sugarhouse Park. Walk to parks, restaurants, shopping.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
1657 E Phebe Ln
1657 Phebe Lane, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1275 sqft
Do not pass up this large 2 bed/2bath East Side duplex! 1657 E Phebe Ln, SLC, 84108 Only $1300/mo, $1300 security deposit. Completely updated with washer and dryer.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
1201 E Emerson Avenue
1201 Emerson Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
$200 off first months rent!!! This property is part of our deposit free program! This Large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit has a great open layout. There is a bonus room at the back along with W/D hookups.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
1636 S. 500 E. - 3
1636 500 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$825
400 sqft
Cozy and urban studio unit in the middle of Salt Lake City! #3 Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.
1 of 8
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
1645 Parkway Avenue South
1645 Parkway Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
**Currently Occupied! Call to schedule a showing!** This Beautiful 1 Bedroom and Bath Basement Apartment is conveniently located in South Salt Lake City with easy freeway access.
