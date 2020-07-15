Apartment List
/
UT
/
salt lake city
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:59 AM

30 Studio Apartments for rent in Salt Lake City, UT

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
9 Units Available
Central City
Velo on the Boulevard
460 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,165
548 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in downtown Salt Lake City with large windows and custom cabinetry. Community features a stadium theater with surround sound and secure parking. Conveniently located near Trolley Square.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
$
32 Units Available
Gateway District
Gateway 505
505 W 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,065
619 sqft
Units feature quartz countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and Nest thermostats. Enjoy outdoor living on rooftop deck with entertainment kitchen. Pool, hot tub, fitness center and game room. Pet friendly with dog park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
69 Units Available
Capitol Hill
4th West
255 N 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,270
597 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features putting green, parking and pool. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Poplar Grove
Meridian
30 North Orange Street, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$920
502 sqft
Eight minutes from downtown Salt Lake City, these homes feature open floor plans, designer lighting, and walk-in closets. This smoke-free community provides bike storage and a clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 12:15 AM
10 Units Available
Central City
Barbara Worth
326 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$879
515 sqft
Pet-friendly community has designer features and is in walking distance to a slew of amenities. Located close to City Creek Center and Tax Station. Units are one- or two-bedroom.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
18 Units Available
Jordan Meadows
Sky Harbor Apartment Homes
1876 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$789
326 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-215. Community features luxury amenities like swimming pool, spa, racquetball court and fitness center. Units feature dishwasher, walk-in closets and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
10 Units Available
Gateway District
Block 44
380 South 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,170
481 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
18 Units Available
Sugar House
Brixton
660 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,195
556 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
243 Units Available
The Avenues
Hardware Apartments
455 West 200 North Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,381
540 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
ViA
3808 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$979
484 sqft
This beautiful, pet-friendly community provides residents with an on-site gym, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The Southgate Shopping Center is just moments away.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
16 Units Available
Central City
Encore
489 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,155
537 sqft
Short walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, TRAX transit and public transportation. Select units feature scenic mountain and downtown views, gourmet kitchens, hardwood flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Heated pool and spa, fitness center, pool table.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
78 Units Available
Central City
Quattro
385 S 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,420
570 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Quattro includes the subtle details which challenge the norm and excite the senses.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
20 Units Available
Central City
The Morton
245 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,295
528 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Downtown Salt Lake City
Pierpont By Urbana
315 W Pierpont Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,135
435 sqft
Located in the Warehouse and Pierpont Arts district of downtown Salt Lake City, Pierpont by Urbana embodies the emerging metropolitan identity of this downtown neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 12:14 AM
26 Units Available
Central City
CityScape
134 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,232
528 sqft
This beautiful community is just minutes from Trolley Square, City Creek Center and The Gateway. Units have private patios/balconies, quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a fitness center, EV charging and controlled access.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Park Capitol
215 N Main St, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$945
395 sqft
Modern apartments located on Capitol Hill in downtown. Units have contemporary kitchens, private balconies and gas fireplaces. Located close to Memory Grove and a dog park, as well as shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated May 16 at 12:40 PM
Contact for Availability
East Central North
Seven65 Lofts
765 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,025
The modern comfort of the Seven65 Lofts come complete with on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and outdoor spaces. There are many amenities as part of the community including a pool, gym, business center, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Fairmont
Wilmington Flats
1235 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$993
532 sqft
Opened in spring 2015, Wilmington Flats is a modern and livable apartment community in the center of Salt Lake City's vibrant Sugar House neighborhood.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Salt Lake City
844 South West Temple
844 West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$675
218 sqft
DOWNTOWN Come see these Brand-New efficiency studio apartments located in the Granary District. Ask about our move in specials! These Urban chic studio apartments are neat & clean plus never lived in.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Central City
624 E. 300 S. Apt 10
624 300 South, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$790
400 sqft
Studio apartment near the U.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Central City
435 S 400 E Apt 2
435 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$775
500 sqft
Nice homey studio apartment right next to everything you need! Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Liberty
1636 S. 500 E. - 3
1636 500 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$825
400 sqft
Cozy and urban studio unit in the middle of Salt Lake City! #3 Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.
Results within 1 mile of Salt Lake City
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
17 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
The Zeller
2255 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,300
411 sqft
Next door to Sugar House and conveniently located on the S Car Line for easy commuting. Controlled-access apartments with designer kitchens and baths, walk-in closets, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
15 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,045
571 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.

July 2020 Salt Lake City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Salt Lake City Rent Report. Salt Lake City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Salt Lake City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Salt Lake City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Salt Lake City Rent Report. Salt Lake City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Salt Lake City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Salt Lake City rent trends were flat over the past month

Salt Lake City rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Salt Lake City stand at $877 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,088 for a two-bedroom. Salt Lake City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.0%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Salt Lake City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Salt Lake City has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Salt Lake City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Salt Lake City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,088 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Salt Lake City remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Salt Lake City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Salt Lake City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSalt Lake City 3 BedroomsSalt Lake City Accessible ApartmentsSalt Lake City Apartments under $800Salt Lake City Apartments with Balcony
    Salt Lake City Apartments with GarageSalt Lake City Apartments with GymSalt Lake City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSalt Lake City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSalt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Apartments with PoolSalt Lake City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Salt Lake City Cheap PlacesSalt Lake City Dog Friendly ApartmentsSalt Lake City Furnished ApartmentsSalt Lake City Luxury PlacesSalt Lake City Pet Friendly PlacesSalt Lake City Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UT
    Millcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
    Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
    Jordan MeadowsDowntown Salt Lake CityCapitol Hill
    WestpointePoplar Grove

    Apartments Near Colleges

    LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
    Salt Lake Community College