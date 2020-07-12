/
people s freeway
223 Apartments for rent in People's Freeway, Salt Lake City, UT
Park Vue
1450 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1033 sqft
This community offers amenities such as gated access, a swimming pool and concierge service. Units have private patios/balconies, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Located nearby 300 West Town Center and the Interpointe Shopping Center.
The Marq
1030 S 400 West, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,596
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,685
1381 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour! Modern Townhomes, Finishes & Amenities The Marq offers an exclusive amenity collection, specifically curated for artisans and makers.
1611 S West Temple
1611 West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
3 Bedroom Mother-in-law Apartment - This great 3 bedroom Mother-in-law apartment makes for a wonderful home. With beautiful flooring, private entrance, and so much space. This home provides ample storage areas and a large washer and dryer room.
Block 44
380 South 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,175
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1075 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,040
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
973 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.
The Zeller
2255 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,310
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
981 sqft
Next door to Sugar House and conveniently located on the S Car Line for easy commuting. Controlled-access apartments with designer kitchens and baths, walk-in closets, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Palladio Apartments
360 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,179
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1095 sqft
Technology-ready apartment units with designer interiors and comfortable amenities, including central air and gas heat. Property features spa and tennis court. Located in the heart of Downtown Salt Lake City, near Pioneer Park and University Boulevard.
Prana
255 W 800 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1140 sqft
Luxurious units have private patios, washer and dryer, and high-end finishes. Located just minutes from Salt Palace Convention Center, Vivint Smart Home Arena and Gallivan Center. Community features professional management and online maintenance requests.
Quattro
385 S 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,420
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1079 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Quattro includes the subtle details which challenge the norm and excite the senses.
Axis at 739 Apartments
739 S 300 W, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers BBQ grill, clubhouse, elevator, game room, and shuffleboard. Located close to shopping, dining, and nightlife.
The Crossing
99 E Central Pointe Pl, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1253 sqft
Modern apartment living is here at Liberty Crossing. Our luxury one and two bedroom townhome-style apartment homes include luxe extras like granite countertops, stainless-steel appliance packages, and convenient washers and dryers.
544 South Denver St #2
544 Denver Street, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1182 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bed 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Gated Community by Trolley Square! - Town Home-2 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, approx 1100 sq ft. Built in 2014, 2 car garage. Located in the Trolley Towns gated community in the heart of Salt Lake City.
852 West 700 South
852 700 South, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$995
1075 sqft
Come see this clean 3-bedroom, 1 bath single family home in the heart of Poplar Grove, just 8 blocks west of downtown Salt Lake. Off street parking with a fenced back yard. Close to schools, grocery stores and shops. Freeway access 4 blocks away.
1349 Edison Street
1349 Edison Street, Salt Lake City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
This beautiful home features updated carpeting and flooring throughout the entire home! Four spacious bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen with a stove, dishwasher and refrigerator.
725 S 200 W Apt 204
725 200 West, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
932 sqft
**Promotional Price of $1,195 is for the first 3 month's of the lease agreement.
844 South West Temple
844 West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$675
218 sqft
DOWNTOWN Come see these Brand-New efficiency studio apartments located in the Granary District. Ask about our move in specials! These Urban chic studio apartments are neat & clean plus never lived in.
732 South 400 East
732 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$795
606 sqft
Wonderful 1 bed 1 bath close to Downtown Salt Lake! -1 bedrooms -1 bathroom -600 Sq.
435 S 400 E Apt 2
435 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$800
500 sqft
Nice homey studio apartment right next to everything you need! Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.
268 S State St
268 State Street, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2086 sqft
This executive penthouse offers amazing private patio views of The Gallivan Center to the West and a private/shared rooftop garden to the East. Fantastic open layout with natural light filling every room.
1636 S. 500 E. - 3
1636 500 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$825
400 sqft
Cozy and urban studio unit in the middle of Salt Lake City! #3 Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.
44 W 300 S
44 West Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1213 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 44 W 300 S in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
133 Beryl Ave
133 East Beryl Avenue, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1410 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Salt Lake City Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Salt Lake City Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
718 S 400 E
718 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
This beautiful 3 bed, 1 bath with high ceilings, front porch, and back patio. This home has been recently painted throughout the house. Great location between Downtown and Liberty Park.
230 E Broadway Apt 401
230 300 South, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer.
