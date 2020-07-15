Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:57 AM
15 Apartments For Rent Near WSU
Jefferson
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1027 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Southeast Ogden
Christopher Village
4935 Old Post Rd, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1050 sqft
Nestled in a serene residential area near Harrison Blvd and Old Post Road, Christopher Village is ideally located within one mile south of Weber State university.
South Ogden
1022 E 5275 S
1022 East 5275 South, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2100 sqft
This home is a beautiful, fully furnished executive rental! Everything you will need to live in the home is included from furniture to cookware.
East Central Ogden
2545 Eccles Avenue
2545 Eccles Avenue, Ogden, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
4094 sqft
2545 Eccles Avenue - Come check out this beautiful home before it is too late! This home is in the David Eccles Subdivision, which is a historic neighborhood located in Ogden.
East Central Ogden
724 30th St FRONT
724 30th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex - Great two bedroom, one bath duplex with garage. Kitchen and bathroom are recently updated. Garage with workbench and shelving. Wood flooring, washer and dryer included. Window AC unit.
East Central Ogden
2361 Harrison Blvd 1
2361 Harrison Boulevard, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
?Beautifully Remodeled 3-Bed House on East Bench? - Property Id: 284383 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom property from top to bottom on the East Bench of Ogden.
Jefferson
2715 Lincoln Ave
2715 Lincoln Ave, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Darling Ogden Home - Highlight Features: - Fenced Yard - Cute Front Porch Area - Ceiling Fans - Large Yard w/ Awesome Patio Space - Wood Flooring - Spacious Kitchen 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,245 sq.ft.
Washington Terrace
4891 S 350 E
4891 S 350 E, Washington Terrace, UT
2 Bedrooms
$850
924 sqft
This updated upper unit has 924 sqft with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. All new carpet. The kitchen is equipped with an electric stove, fridge and dishwasher. Central HVAC. 1 Carport. Rent is $850 a month with $900 security deposit.
T.O. Smith
3498 Ogden Ave
3498 Ogden Avenue, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1344 sqft
3498 Ogden Ave Available 06/05/20 Cute 2 bedroom Rambler in Ogden for Rent - This 2 bedroom and 1 bath home in Ogden is close to Weber State University and other area amenities.
East Central Ogden
2975 Madison Ave
2975 Madison Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1126 sqft
This updated upper unit has 1126 sqft with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. All new carpet. The kitchen is equipped with an electric stove and fridge. There are laundry hookups and off street parking.
East Central Ogden
2205 Quincy Avenue
2205 Quincy Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1060 sqft
BRAND NEW! Come make this your new home! This home has been remodeled top to bottom and comes with everything you need to to make a house a home. Pets are negotiable on a case-by-case basis.
South Ogden
5660 Meadow Lane #145
5660 South Meadow Lane, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$675
840 sqft
5660 Meadow Lane #145 Available 06/01/20 Meadow lane condo, South Ogden - This South Ogden condo is located close to local amenities and area recreation.
South Ogden
788 Edgewood Dr.
788 South Edgewood East Drive, South Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3900 sqft
788 Edgewood Dr. Available 07/27/20 A Beautiful 4 bedroom with extra room down and 3.5 bath home on 788 Edgewood Dr with Triple car garage. - A 4 bedroom and extra room down 3.
Mt Ogden
3617 Birch Ave
3617 Birch Ave, Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2000 sqft
3617 Birch Ave - 3617 Birch Ave Available 08/07/20 Walk to WSU. Spacious Duplex unit for rent. - Close to campus, east bench location. Plenty of parking. Backyard deck and open floor plan. Apartment has off street parking. Tenant pays all utilities.
Southeast Ogden
1113 Country Hills Dr Apt H6
1113 East Country Hills Drive, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2600 sqft
Available August 5th! Townhouse- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2600 square feet and it is in really good condition! Great Location! Right next to McKay Dee Hospital, shopping and much more! Rent $1495/Deposit $1695 No smoking/No pets.
