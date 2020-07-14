All apartments in Salt Lake City
Highland East
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

Highland East

1985 S 2100 E · (424) 306-1579
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1985 S 2100 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84108
Dilworth

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11 · Avail. Sep 7

$923

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 25 · Avail. Sep 7

$923

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highland East.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
e-payments
online portal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
e-payments
online portal
Highland East Apartments in Salt Lake City, UT you have found the right place to call home. Highland East is nestled in the perfect Sugarhouse location with exceptional dining, shopping, and entertainment in the neighboring community. Blue Plate Diner and Great Harvest are half a block away and the beautiful Sugar House Park is less than a mile away. Breathtaking views of the mountains, elementary school and tennis courts are right outside your door! We have 1 and 2 bedroom air conditioned, apartment homes for rent at affordable prices. With direct access to public transportation, Highland East Apartments is the perfect location for a life, work, and play lifestyle. We are located a short distance to I-80 and I-15 freeways. Our friendly and professional office staff would love to welcome you and your furry friends home, to Highland East Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $300 OAC
Move-in Fees: $300 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $225
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Breed restriction

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highland East have any available units?
Highland East has 2 units available starting at $923 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does Highland East have?
Some of Highland East's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highland East currently offering any rent specials?
Highland East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highland East pet-friendly?
Yes, Highland East is pet friendly.
Does Highland East offer parking?
Yes, Highland East offers parking.
Does Highland East have units with washers and dryers?
No, Highland East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Highland East have a pool?
No, Highland East does not have a pool.
Does Highland East have accessible units?
No, Highland East does not have accessible units.
Does Highland East have units with dishwashers?
No, Highland East does not have units with dishwashers.
