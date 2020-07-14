Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly e-payments online portal

Highland East Apartments in Salt Lake City, UT you have found the right place to call home. Highland East is nestled in the perfect Sugarhouse location with exceptional dining, shopping, and entertainment in the neighboring community. Blue Plate Diner and Great Harvest are half a block away and the beautiful Sugar House Park is less than a mile away. Breathtaking views of the mountains, elementary school and tennis courts are right outside your door! We have 1 and 2 bedroom air conditioned, apartment homes for rent at affordable prices. With direct access to public transportation, Highland East Apartments is the perfect location for a life, work, and play lifestyle. We are located a short distance to I-80 and I-15 freeways. Our friendly and professional office staff would love to welcome you and your furry friends home, to Highland East Apartments!