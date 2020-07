Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park fire pit guest parking hot tub internet access key fob access new construction online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to luxury living downtown! Located across the street from Trolley Square shopping center, convenience doesnt get better than this! Our community is close to everything shopping, public transportation, freeway access and other main roads. Downtown SLC is within walking distance of your front door! With amenities that include a pool, hot tub, and work out room, you'll be excited to come home each night to a community.



Salt Lake City is part of a thriving and bustling city scene. You'll get all the benefits and excitement of city living combined with the comfort of apartment living. Call us today about scheduling a tour of your new home at The Braxton at Trolley Square!