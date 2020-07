Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets bathtub microwave oven range Property Amenities basketball court business center conference room clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking playground pool racquetball court e-payments bbq/grill hot tub internet access package receiving sauna volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport online portal

2018 SatisFacts Resident Satisfaction Award Recipient and Recognized as a 'Top Rated Apartment Community' eight years in a row, Sky Harbor Apartments is pleased to bring to Salt Lake City quality apartment living. Residents enjoy a serene atmosphere and numerous community amenities, such as our swimming pool, year-round spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, and indoor racquetball court. An exacting attention to architectural detail, well-designed floor plans to maximize your space and professional management are hallmarks of this distinguished apartment community. Call us today!