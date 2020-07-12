/
/
/
south salt lake city
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
272 Apartments for rent in South Salt Lake City, South Salt Lake, UT
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
27 Units Available
Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$870
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
903 sqft
Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake City with easy access to I-15, I-80 and I-215. Property offers stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and amenities like a pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
4 Units Available
Riverfront
745 W Fine Dr, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,096
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverfront in South Salt Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,040
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
973 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
17 Units Available
The Zeller
2255 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,310
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
981 sqft
Next door to Sugar House and conveniently located on the S Car Line for easy commuting. Controlled-access apartments with designer kitchens and baths, walk-in closets, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
23 Units Available
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$869
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1027 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 03:39pm
3 Units Available
Sun River
1080 W 3300, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$640
324 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
237 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
614 sqft
Close to the Central Valley Golf Course and lots of employers. These comfortable apartments include some paid utilities and disability access, with oversized closets, updated interiors, and a relaxing heated outdoor pool.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
ViA
3808 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$979
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1064 sqft
This beautiful, pet-friendly community provides residents with an on-site gym, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The Southgate Shopping Center is just moments away.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Brickstone Apartments on 33rd
220 E 3300 S, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$969
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1361 sqft
Location, Community, & Quality Living. It Starts Here! Welcome home to a beautiful community with comfortable apartment homes in Salt Lake City, UT.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
2 Units Available
Le Vail Chateau
3480 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$915
800 sqft
Centrally located apartment with spacious one- and two-bedroom units featuring air conditioning, additional storage, large bedrooms, new carpeting and window coverings. The community also offers a courtyard and covered lot.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
1 Unit Available
COMMONS ON 2ND
2860 S 200 E, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$948
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Mid-County, Avery Trace Apartments has 8 distinct floor plans to accommodate all of your needs. All of our apartments feature large walk-in closets, spacious living areas, and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
The Crossing
99 E Central Pointe Pl, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1253 sqft
Modern apartment living is here at Liberty Crossing. Our luxury one and two bedroom townhome-style apartment homes include luxe extras like granite countertops, stainless-steel appliance packages, and convenient washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
1 Unit Available
Townhomes at Mountain Ridge
3570 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1500 sqft
Near I-15, State Street and Harmony Park. Huge townhome units feature convenient amenities, including washer and dryer hook-ups, large open kitchen and enclosed patios for privacy. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and covered parking.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glenbrooke Apts #
459 2700 South, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$895
725 sqft
Get the apartment price without apartment living. Located in one of the most up and coming areas in SLC. Glenbrooke offers nice clean spacious units that are very well taken care of.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3701 S Gowan Ln
3701 S Gowan Ln, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1600 sqft
*Move-in special, Half off first month's rent. OAC!* Spacious townhouse, located near 3700 South and West Temple! Just a short walk to Trax. The house's floor plan boasts 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, a very spacious interior, granite in the kitchen.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3714 S Balmossie Dr
3714 Balmossie Drive, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1590 sqft
Fantastic town home within walking distance to Trax! End unit with a lots of windows and daylight throughout. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 cars garage, vaulted ceilings, family room balcony, master bath, walk-in closet.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
246 Winslow Avenue
246 Winslow Avenue, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1084 sqft
Highlight Features: - 2 Story Condo - Great Neighborhood - Cable Included - Located in a gated Community - Garage Parking - Central AC - Bright & Open - Row End Unit 2 Bedroom - 1.5 Bathroom - 1,084 sq.ft.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
3859 Canyon River Way
3859 Canyon River Way, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1232 sqft
**Currently Occupied** Please call for showing! Top Floor Unit with a Great View. Vaulted Ceilings, Lots of Natural Light coming in. Great Master Bath. Living room has a Beautiful Gas Fireplace to cozy up to on cold Winter Nights.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
2964 South 200 East
2964 200 East, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
Rennovated apartment available now! This apartment has it all! Beautiful balcony, washer/dryer hookups and beautiful, brand new laminate flooring.
1 of 26
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
228 East Crestone Avenue
228 East Crestone Avenue, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$895
1062 sqft
You will enjoy this 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment located in a quiet neighborhood in a very desirable area. It includes Covered Parking & W/D hook ups. Close to freeways I-15 and bus lines.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3474 S 200 E 4
3474 200 East, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1096 sqft
3/2.5 Rent To Own NO Qualifying (South Salt Lake) - Property Id: 301795 $1,990 - 3/2.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
3080 S. 700 E. - 3
3080 700 East, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$650
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cozy studio apartment in 5 unit building. Front unit, upstairs on 2nd floor. Offstreet parking. No pets or smokers. Call the office to see at 801-272-8405. Then go to preceptproperty.com to fill out leasing application.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
188 W Finlay Drive
188 Finlay Drive, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1302 sqft
This amazing townhome is located in a private gated community in South Salt Lake. If features a large family room with a separate kitchen and dining area. The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, oven, and stove top.
1 of 23
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
133 Beryl Ave
133 East Beryl Avenue, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1410 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Salt Lake City Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Salt Lake City Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
472 E. Granite Avenue Apt 2
472 East Granite Avenue, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
Cozy & Comfortable 1bed/1bath minutes in South Salt Lake City! For the fastest response, and info on how to apply please TEXT Lena at (801) 903.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTCottonwood Heights, UTKearns, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTMagna, UTWoods Cross, UTRiverton, UT