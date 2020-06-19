874 East Angelina Court

Amenities

Comfortable 4 Bedroom home in Millcreek area. The carpet was replaced in 2018. This bright, clean and cozy home has 4 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath, 2 3/4 baths, 2 kitchens, a finished basement with a laundry room and a big backyard with gardening space. It has a large living room with a beautiful fireplace. Kitchen has dishwasher, disposal, microwave, stove/oven and refrigerator. No Smoking/No Pets - Firm!



This home is located in a quiet, friendly neighborhood. Close to Brickyard shopping, St Marks Hospital, I-80 and Sugar House. It is only minutes away from Millcreek Canyon, the University of Utah and downtown Salt Lake City.



Completely updated in 2009 with a new dual-stage furnace, central AC, gas water heater, power exhaust fan and extra layer of installation in the attic for further saving on energy. The furnace has an ultra efficiency rating of 96%. We collect $130 for water/sewer/trash. Lawn care is included.



***No Pets Allowed***



$45 application fee and $25 Renters Legal Liability Insurance separate. Office located at 5286 S Commerce Drive, A-106 Murray UT 84107.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

