Millcreek, UT
874 East Angelina Court
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:26 PM

874 East Angelina Court

874 Angelina Avenue · (801) 701-8048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

874 Angelina Avenue, Millcreek, UT 84106
Millcreek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Comfortable 4 Bedroom home in Millcreek area. The carpet was replaced in 2018. This bright, clean and cozy home has 4 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath, 2 3/4 baths, 2 kitchens, a finished basement with a laundry room and a big backyard with gardening space. It has a large living room with a beautiful fireplace. Kitchen has dishwasher, disposal, microwave, stove/oven and refrigerator. No Smoking/No Pets - Firm!

This home is located in a quiet, friendly neighborhood. Close to Brickyard shopping, St Marks Hospital, I-80 and Sugar House. It is only minutes away from Millcreek Canyon, the University of Utah and downtown Salt Lake City.

Completely updated in 2009 with a new dual-stage furnace, central AC, gas water heater, power exhaust fan and extra layer of installation in the attic for further saving on energy. The furnace has an ultra efficiency rating of 96%. We collect $130 for water/sewer/trash. Lawn care is included.

***No Pets Allowed***

For more information, please visit www.realpropertymanagementsaltlakecity.com where you can set up showings, and get more information. For anything not on the website, please call the office at (801) 571-7400.

$45 application fee and $25 Renters Legal Liability Insurance separate. Office located at 5286 S Commerce Drive, A-106 Murray UT 84107.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 874 East Angelina Court have any available units?
874 East Angelina Court has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 874 East Angelina Court have?
Some of 874 East Angelina Court's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 874 East Angelina Court currently offering any rent specials?
874 East Angelina Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 874 East Angelina Court pet-friendly?
No, 874 East Angelina Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Millcreek.
Does 874 East Angelina Court offer parking?
No, 874 East Angelina Court does not offer parking.
Does 874 East Angelina Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 874 East Angelina Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 874 East Angelina Court have a pool?
No, 874 East Angelina Court does not have a pool.
Does 874 East Angelina Court have accessible units?
No, 874 East Angelina Court does not have accessible units.
Does 874 East Angelina Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 874 East Angelina Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 874 East Angelina Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 874 East Angelina Court has units with air conditioning.
