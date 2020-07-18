All apartments in Midvale
Last updated July 6 2020 at 1:34 PM

938 W Rebecca View Ln

938 Rebecca View Drive · (801) 210-9961
Location

938 Rebecca View Drive, Midvale, UT 84047
Midvale Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 10

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 3047 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
playground
garage
online portal
This beautiful home features hardwood flooring throughout and a spacious living room with windows that let in tons of natural light. The kitchen is furnished with stainless steel appliances and has a great island for extra space. The master bedroom comes with a full bathroom and a large walk-in closet. This incredible property is located within an HOA community and has a fully fenced backyard, which is perfect for entertaining guests. This home will go quickly, call us now!

Deposit Free Program: It cuts the upfront costs to provide easier access to great rentals while keeping money in your pocket!

THE BASICS:
- Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/010keyrenter/
- Available Date: 8/10/2020 (currently occupied)
- Parking: 2 Car Garage
- Lease Term: One Year Minimum
- Pets Allowed: Negotiable
- No Utilities Included

DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Monthly premium starting at $5/month
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM! -$35 per month
Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:
- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Utility & Media Free Service Concierge
- Filter Change Program (if the property is enrolled)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
- Inspection App Included
- Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW :
- NO SMOKING (if you smoke please don’t apply)
- Application Fee: $35 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.)
- Tenant Advantage Program: $35 per month
- Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage
- Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (100% Refundable)
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent.
- Pets (if allowed): $35 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet. All pets & animals MUST be registered on KeyrenterSaltLake.com/pets
- Contact Us - Call or Text: 801-316-1590

Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

www.KeyrenterSaltLake.com

Amenities: new paint, Basement (Unfinished), Cable Ready, Central Air, Corner Lot, Dishwasher, Disposal, Family Room, Forced Air Heating, Fenced Yard (Full), Fireplace (Gas), Garage (2car), Garage Opener, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floor, High/Vaulted Ceilings, HOA Community, Living Room, Microwave (built-in), New Paint, New Property (< 5 years), Patio, Playground, Refrigerator, Sprinklers (Auto), Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove/Oven, W/D Hookups, Walk-In Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Gas)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

