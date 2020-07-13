Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill bike storage bocce court clubhouse dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit hot tub internet access online portal playground pool table racquetball court shuffle board tennis court

Come experience the best apartment living has to offer at The Springs of Country Woods Apartments in Midvale, Utah. Perfectly situated in the heart of Fort Union, The Springs of Country Woods Apartments is nestled amongst ponds and creeks creating a peaceful and tranquil setting in which you can relax. Our convenient location is within walking distance to the Family Center at Fort Union, public transportation, entertainment, dining and so much more.At the Springs of Country Woods Apartments, we offer a variety of spacious floor plans to meet your needs. Our spacious, renovated 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes come fully equipped with spacious walk in-closets, full size washer/dryer hookups, extra storage, private balcony/patios and more. At the Springs of Country Woods we offer residents everything they need for a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.