Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:02 PM

The Springs of Country Woods

6945 S Well Wood Rd · (619) 916-4650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Lease Today and Receive Up to $800 in Free Rent! ​*Select Homes.
Location

6945 S Well Wood Rd, Midvale, UT 84047
North Union Fort

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Springs of Country Woods.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
bocce court
clubhouse
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
online portal
playground
pool table
racquetball court
shuffle board
tennis court
Come experience the best apartment living has to offer at The Springs of Country Woods Apartments in Midvale, Utah. Perfectly situated in the heart of Fort Union, The Springs of Country Woods Apartments is nestled amongst ponds and creeks creating a peaceful and tranquil setting in which you can relax. Our convenient location is within walking distance to the Family Center at Fort Union, public transportation, entertainment, dining and so much more.At the Springs of Country Woods Apartments, we offer a variety of spacious floor plans to meet your needs. Our spacious, renovated 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes come fully equipped with spacious walk in-closets, full size washer/dryer hookups, extra storage, private balcony/patios and more. At the Springs of Country Woods we offer residents everything they need for a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets per home
restrictions: Please contact us for more information about our current pet policy, applicable fees, and breed restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Springs of Country Woods have any available units?
The Springs of Country Woods doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midvale, UT.
How much is rent in Midvale, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Midvale Rent Report.
What amenities does The Springs of Country Woods have?
Some of The Springs of Country Woods's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Springs of Country Woods currently offering any rent specials?
The Springs of Country Woods is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today and Receive Up to $800 in Free Rent! ​*Select Homes.
Is The Springs of Country Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, The Springs of Country Woods is pet friendly.
Does The Springs of Country Woods offer parking?
Yes, The Springs of Country Woods offers parking.
Does The Springs of Country Woods have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Springs of Country Woods offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Springs of Country Woods have a pool?
Yes, The Springs of Country Woods has a pool.
Does The Springs of Country Woods have accessible units?
Yes, The Springs of Country Woods has accessible units.
Does The Springs of Country Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Springs of Country Woods has units with dishwashers.
