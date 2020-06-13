198 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Midvale, UT

Apartment List
$
North Union Fort
55 Units Available
The Springs of Country Woods
6945 S Well Wood Rd, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1331 sqft
Urban apartment living featuring mountain views, private balconies or patios, and extra storage. Choose from five spacious floor plans, from studios up to three-bed, two-bath units.
Midvale Park
41 Units Available
Brighton Place
135 W Plum Tree Ln, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,338
1173 sqft
Luxurious amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and extra storage. Units offer walk-in closets, large bedrooms and patio. Community has pool, lounge and sundeck.
$
South Union Fort
41 Units Available
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1270 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.
$
Midvale Park
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.

Midvale Park
1 Unit Available
30 West 7500 South
30 7500 South, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1123 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated condo in a highly sought after area with carpet throughout. Centrally located in the Salt Lake valley, and located within just minutes of I-15, I-215, and Trax.

Midvalley
1 Unit Available
7745 South 415 East
7745 415 East, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1459 sqft
For lease is a 3 bed 1.5 bath duplex with a 1 car attached garage located at 7745 S 415 E in Midvale. Features Include: -3 spacious bedrooms -1.

Union Park
1 Unit Available
7475 700 East
7475 700 East, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2000 sqft
In order to find this location Google 7475 South 700 East The actual available rental is 729 building Video Tour: https://youtu.be/a_8aCDF9xzQ This is a brand new construction location. Be the first to enjoy this wonderful town home community.

Midvalley
1 Unit Available
8248 South Resaca Drive Unit J-06
8248 Resaca Drive, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1216 sqft
8248 South Resaca Drive Unit J-06 Available 07/06/20 East Town Village Condo - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2nd floor condo, 1 assigned parking spot with extra community parking available on a first come first serve basis.

South Union Fort
1 Unit Available
822 E. Winter Pine Cove
822 E Winter Pine Cv, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1800 sqft
822 E. Winter Pine Cove Available 06/30/20 Modern Sandy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Home - A beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Sandy home located in a quiet newly develop neighborhood. Brand new home to rent. Large open floor plan. Large kitchen with a island.

North Union Fort
1 Unit Available
975 E Essex Court Way #4 6950 S
975 Essex Court Way, Midvale, UT
975 E Essex Court Way #4 6950 S Available 07/04/20 4 Bd 2 Bath Townhome Over 2100 sq ft - Upgrades Through-out. Spacious 4 Bedroom End Unit Townhome. Vaulted Ceilings with Skylights. 2 Patios. 2 Car Garage.

Central Midvale
1 Unit Available
842 W Shelton Way
842 W Shelton Way, Midvale, UT
Fantastic and spacious 4 bed, 2 1/2 Townhome in Midvale! Only a few minutes from I-15.

Central Midvale
1 Unit Available
7818 S Oak St
7818 Oak Street, Midvale, UT
This is a very cute refinished home in Midvale! With 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2 downstairs helps make this home comfortable all year round. New carpet and flooring though out with a brand new updated kitchen and appliances.

North Union Fort
1 Unit Available
679 East Villager Lane - 1
679 E Villager Ln, Midvale, UT
Cozy & spacious 4bed/3bath model home minutes from the best of Midvale's urban & suburban life! Please TEXT Sonia 801.903.

Midvale Park
1 Unit Available
6906 Suzanne Drive
6906 Suzanne Drive, Midvale, UT
Large 5 bedroom home in Midvale with many upgrades! The master suite features a beautiful bathroom and a walk-in closet. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Open concept main level. 2nd living area in the basement.
$
Sandy Woods
49 Units Available
Axio 8400
32 East Princeton Drive, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1320 sqft
Select units feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and butler pantry. Residents have access to pool and waterfall hot tub, fitness center and two clubhouses. Enjoy the outdoors with fire pit, playground and picnic area.
East River
Contact for Availability
Gardner Station
7611 South Gardner Stop Way, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1363 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Gardner Station in West Jordan, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of West Jordan, our modern and sleek apartments offer all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

Northwest Exposure
1 Unit Available
10384 S Beetdigger Blvd
10384 S Beetdigger Blvd, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1626 sqft
Brand New Luxury Townhome - Bright & spacious--Brand New! 3 BR, 2.

Little Cottonwood
1 Unit Available
555 E 6170 S
555 East 6170 South, Murray, UT
Beautiful Murray home for rent!! - Location, location, location!! This immaculate rambler just hit the market for rent!! This home is bright and cheery with lots of natural sunlight engulfing the home. Home has been updated throughout.

Murray West
1 Unit Available
6613 South 630 West
6613 630 West, Murray, UT
6613 South 630 West Available 06/29/20 !!Home Sweet Home!! 4 Bedroom 4 bathroom - This classy yet contemporary 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home is located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, with easy access to everything.

Murray West
1 Unit Available
6002 Liberty Oaks Cove #4
6002 Liberty Oaks Cove, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1410 sqft
3 bedrooms 2 3/4 Bathroom Town home - Beautiful town home in a quiet tucked away community. Great floor plan with master, kitchen and laundry on the main level. Big bedrooms with nice closest.

East River
1 Unit Available
1158 W 7055 S
1158 7055 South, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1363 sqft
House- 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Approx. 1424 Sq. Ft.

Mountain Views
1 Unit Available
8293 Valencia Cir.
8293 South Valencia Circle, Sandy, UT
Beautiful home located on the end of a cul-de-sac in highly desirable east Sandy neighborhood. Very clean 4 bedroom / 2 bath home with 1,920 sq. ft. New paint, new carpet, hardwood floors, 2 car garage with workshop and RV parking.

Sandy Civic Center
1 Unit Available
803 Jordan Oaks Ct
803 Jordan Oaks Court, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1767 sqft
This beautiful townhome features built-in stainless steel appliances in a tiled kitchen leading to a spacious living room. A large walk-in closet and bathroom, the master bedroom includes a second floor balcony with nice view of the mountains.

Little Cottonwood
1 Unit Available
6272 S 400 E
6272 400 East, Murray, UT
6272 S 400 E - Dont miss your chance to see this charming home! This home offers 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a large family room in the basement.

Welcome to the June 2020 Midvale Rent Report. Midvale rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Midvale rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Welcome to the June 2020 Midvale Rent Report. Midvale rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Midvale rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Midvale rents declined over the past month

Midvale rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up significantly by 4.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Midvale stand at $994 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,234 for a two-bedroom. Midvale's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Midvale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased significantly in Midvale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Midvale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Midvale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,234 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 4.4% rise in Midvale.
    • While Midvale's rents rose significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Midvale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Midvale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

