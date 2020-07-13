Apartment List
107 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Midvale, UT

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
10 Units Available
Midvale Park
Park Station
7155 S High Tech Dr, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$990
890 sqft
Park Station is a collection of apartments for rent just south of Salt Lake City in Midvale, Utah.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
South Union Fort
Creekview Apartments
967 E South Union Ave, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,089
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1025 sqft
We are Open! Call today to Schedule your Tour.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
29 Units Available
Midvale Park
Wasatch Club
6960 S State St, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$825
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
754 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes located against the Wasatch Mountain Range with easy access to Midvale. Community has a racquetball court, heated outdoor swimming pool and landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
35 Units Available
Midvale Park
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,149
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
$
36 Units Available
South Union Fort
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$979
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1270 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
46 Units Available
Midvale Park
Brighton Place
135 W Plum Tree Ln, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$928
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1173 sqft
Luxurious amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and extra storage. Units offer walk-in closets, large bedrooms and patio. Community has pool, lounge and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
27 Units Available
East Midvale
Candlestick Lane
80 E 7800 S, Midvale, UT
Studio
$879
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
888 sqft
Near I-15 and I-215. On-site maintenance and lush landscaping. Grounds offer a large playground and a pool. Apartments feature washer and dryer hookups, spacious layouts, and a balcony or patio. Pet-friendly.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Town Midvale
8263 Ivy Drive
8263 Ivy Drive, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1300 sqft
8263 Ivy Drive - 8263 Ivy Drive Available 08/01/20 Large 3 bedroom duplex in Midvale - Great location, great price, wonderful amenities that include 2 car garage, fenced in backyard, close freeway access, in a charming neighborhood.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
North Union Fort
6954 S 880 E
6954 880 East, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2440 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This gorgeous townhome features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Fort Union Blvd, I-215 & many restaurants! It offers 3 bedrooms and 3

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Central Midvale
842 W Shelton Way
842 W Shelton Way, Midvale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
1900 sqft
Fantastic and spacious 4 bed, 2 1/2 Townhome in Midvale! Only a few minutes from I-15.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Midvale Park
80 West Inglenook Drive
80 Inglenook Drive, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
754 sqft
If youre in the market for an affordable apartment in Midvale, Utah, look no further than Wasatch Club. Our friendly one and two bedroom apartment homes offer a variety of amenities you need to live your best life.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Midvale Park
938 W Rebecca View Ln
938 Rebecca View Drive, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
3047 sqft
This beautiful home features hardwood flooring throughout and a spacious living room with windows that let in tons of natural light. The kitchen is furnished with stainless steel appliances and has a great island for extra space.
Results within 1 mile of Midvale
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Butler West
Santa Fe Apartments
1550 Fort Union Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
871 sqft
Minutes away from major ski resorts in Utah, these one- and two-bedroom cable-ready homes feature central air conditioning and private balconies. Resident amenities include a business center and basketball courts. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Little Cottonwood
James Pointe Apartments
632 E 6400 South, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$928
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
860 sqft
Charming apartments on wooded property with waterfall. Near Fashion Place Mall. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Fireplace in some units. Community boasts concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
Sandy Woods
Axio 8400
32 East Princeton Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,115
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1320 sqft
Select units feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and butler pantry. Residents have access to pool and waterfall hot tub, fitness center and two clubhouses. Enjoy the outdoors with fire pit, playground and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
East River
Gardner Station
7611 South Gardner Stop Way, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,249
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1363 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Gardner Station in West Jordan, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of West Jordan, our modern and sleek apartments offer all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
6 Units Available
Butler West
Ascent in Cottonwood
1151 East 6720 South, Cottonwood Heights, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community. Lots of on-site upgrades including a pool with a hot tub, clubhouse, business center and fitness center. Homes offer vaulted ceilings, plush carpeting, and a private balcony or patio.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Historic Sandy
353 E Lindell Ave
353 Lindell Avenue, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
Terrific, Cozy 1 Bed/1 Bath - Looking for a cool, cozy beautiful unit in Sandy? Look no further!! Lower unit in a fourplex has new kitchen cupboards, new tile in the shower. Two tone paint and wood laminate flooring in the kitchen.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sandy Civic Center
9245 S Jefferson Cv Unit 10B
9245 Jefferson Cove, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
949 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This incredible condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes I-15 and 90th South. It offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread over 949 sq. ft.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
High Point
9294 South Bennington Court
9294 S Bennington Ct, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
9294 South Bennington Court Available 08/10/20 Spacious Townhome in Perfect Sandy Location - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome.Located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, but with easy access to everything.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
River Oaks
9035 S 1075 W
9035 S 1075 W, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
River Oaks Suites Extended Stay currently has 1 & 2 bedroom, furnished suites available. Internet, cable, trash service and all utilities included! We offer one month leases on our furnished suites.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Little Cottonwood
6272 S 400 E
6272 400 East, Murray, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1892 sqft
6272 S 400 E - Dont miss your chance to see this charming home! This home offers 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a large family room in the basement.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Murray West
42 W Lester Avenue F-18
42 West Lester Avenue, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
Spacious condo newly remodeled located in Murray - Property Id: 235110 Beautiful Property located near Fashion Place Mall, Golf course and Freeway.

1 of 8

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
Sandy Woods
197 E. Pioneer Drive
197 E Pioneer Ave, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Nice Sandy Home - Great Sandy Location. 2 bedrooms 1 bath. Quiet Neighborhood.Newly Remodeled, Newer Kitchen Appliances, Flooring, Paint and Carpet. Spacious Yard. Washer and dryer included. 1 Car Garage.Large fenced backyard.

July 2020 Midvale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Midvale Rent Report. Midvale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Midvale rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Midvale Rent Report. Midvale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Midvale rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Midvale rents declined over the past month

Midvale rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Midvale stand at $994 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,233 for a two-bedroom. Midvale's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.0%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Midvale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Midvale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Midvale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Midvale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,233 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Midvale's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Midvale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Midvale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

