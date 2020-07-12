Apartment List
UT
/
midvale
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM

149 Apartments for rent in Midvale, UT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Midvale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
9 Units Available
Midvale Park
Park Station
7155 S High Tech Dr, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$990
890 sqft
Park Station is a collection of apartments for rent just south of Salt Lake City in Midvale, Utah.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
South Union Fort
Creekview Apartments
967 E South Union Ave, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,089
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1025 sqft
We are Open! Call today to Schedule your Tour.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
29 Units Available
Midvale Park
Wasatch Club
6960 S State St, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$825
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
754 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes located against the Wasatch Mountain Range with easy access to Midvale. Community has a racquetball court, heated outdoor swimming pool and landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
35 Units Available
Midvale Park
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,149
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
$
36 Units Available
South Union Fort
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$979
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1270 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
46 Units Available
Midvale Park
Brighton Place
135 W Plum Tree Ln, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$928
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1173 sqft
Luxurious amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and extra storage. Units offer walk-in closets, large bedrooms and patio. Community has pool, lounge and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
27 Units Available
East Midvale
Candlestick Lane
80 E 7800 S, Midvale, UT
Studio
$879
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
888 sqft
Near I-15 and I-215. On-site maintenance and lush landscaping. Grounds offer a large playground and a pool. Apartments feature washer and dryer hookups, spacious layouts, and a balcony or patio. Pet-friendly.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Union Fort
959 E Spring Crest Ct #20
959 E Springcrest Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$895
684 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom Condo East side Midvale - **Price reduced** This is a fantastic 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Condo There is 1 covered parking. Amenities include clubhouse, tennis court and pool.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Town Midvale
8263 Ivy Drive
8263 Ivy Drive, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1300 sqft
8263 Ivy Drive - 8263 Ivy Drive Available 08/01/20 Large 3 bedroom duplex in Midvale - Great location, great price, wonderful amenities that include 2 car garage, fenced in backyard, close freeway access, in a charming neighborhood.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Midvale Park
857 W Chiva Ct.
857 West Chiva Court, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Midvale Town Home 3 Bed 2.5 Baths - Must see townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, built in 2015, approx 1500 sq ft. The home has a large 2 car garage and is in a great location just off West Center St in Midvale 7200 South.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
North Union Fort
6954 S 880 E
6954 880 East, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2440 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This gorgeous townhome features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Fort Union Blvd, I-215 & many restaurants! It offers 3 bedrooms and 3

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Union Fort
7335 S Springcrest Ct 31
7335 Springcrest Court, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
Top Floor Ft. Union Condo 1br 1bath - Property Id: 270760 This is a top floor apartment. Views of the Wasatch and Oquir Mountains.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Central Midvale
842 W Shelton Way
842 W Shelton Way, Midvale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
1900 sqft
Fantastic and spacious 4 bed, 2 1/2 Townhome in Midvale! Only a few minutes from I-15.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Midvale Park
80 West Inglenook Drive
80 Inglenook Drive, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
754 sqft
If youre in the market for an affordable apartment in Midvale, Utah, look no further than Wasatch Club. Our friendly one and two bedroom apartment homes offer a variety of amenities you need to live your best life.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:53pm
1 Unit Available
Midvale Park
616 W Fourth Ave
616 4th Avenue, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,125
900 sqft
This updated 1 bedroom,1 bathroom home is a must see! It is fully fenced with a beautifully landscaped yard. Comes equipped with a stove and a fridge.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:53pm
1 Unit Available
Midvale Park
938 W Rebecca View Ln
938 Rebecca View Drive, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
3047 sqft
This beautiful home features hardwood flooring throughout and a spacious living room with windows that let in tons of natural light. The kitchen is furnished with stainless steel appliances and has a great island for extra space.
Results within 1 mile of Midvale
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
Butler West
Santa Fe Apartments
1550 Fort Union Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
871 sqft
Minutes away from major ski resorts in Utah, these one- and two-bedroom cable-ready homes feature central air conditioning and private balconies. Resident amenities include a business center and basketball courts. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Little Cottonwood
James Pointe Apartments
632 E 6400 South, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$928
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
860 sqft
Charming apartments on wooded property with waterfall. Near Fashion Place Mall. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Fireplace in some units. Community boasts concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
29 Units Available
Sandy Woods
Axio 8400
32 East Princeton Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,115
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1320 sqft
Select units feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and butler pantry. Residents have access to pool and waterfall hot tub, fitness center and two clubhouses. Enjoy the outdoors with fire pit, playground and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
East River
Gardner Station
7611 South Gardner Stop Way, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,249
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1363 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Gardner Station in West Jordan, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of West Jordan, our modern and sleek apartments offer all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
6 Units Available
Butler West
Ascent in Cottonwood
1151 East 6720 South, Cottonwood Heights, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community. Lots of on-site upgrades including a pool with a hot tub, clubhouse, business center and fitness center. Homes offer vaulted ceilings, plush carpeting, and a private balcony or patio.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
High Point
8142 S Cottonwood Hills Cir Bldg 16
8142 Cottonwood Hills Circle, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1680 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This incredible condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from 1300 East & Fort Union Blvd.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sandy Civic Center
9245 S Jefferson Cv Unit 10B
9245 Jefferson Cove, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
949 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This incredible condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes I-15 and 90th South. It offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread over 949 sq. ft.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
High Point
9294 South Bennington Court
9294 S Bennington Ct, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
9294 South Bennington Court Available 08/10/20 Spacious Townhome in Perfect Sandy Location - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome.Located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, but with easy access to everything.
City Guide for Midvale, UT

You've probably seen the classic film "Sandlot", but we bet you never knew that some of the scenes were shot right in downtown Midvale.

They call Midvale the city “in the middle of everything” for good reason. Midvale is a suburb of Salt Lake City – it’s tiny, only 5.8 square miles – but it has access to the very best of Utah: big city, mountains, desert and more. Midvale is the headquarter of Ally Bank and it’s an idyllic looking Western town – scenes for both “The Stand” and “The Sandlot” were filmed here for its old-fashioned, quaint aesthetic. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Midvale, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Midvale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

