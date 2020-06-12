Apartment List
/
UT
/
midvale
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:10 PM

124 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Midvale, UT

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
Midvale Park
43 Units Available
Brighton Place
135 W Plum Tree Ln, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1041 sqft
Luxurious amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and extra storage. Units offer walk-in closets, large bedrooms and patio. Community has pool, lounge and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
$
Midvale Park
35 Units Available
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
$
South Union Fort
41 Units Available
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
960 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
East Midvale
28 Units Available
Candlestick Lane
80 E 7800 S, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
888 sqft
Near I-15 and I-215. On-site maintenance and lush landscaping. Grounds offer a large playground and a pool. Apartments feature washer and dryer hookups, spacious layouts, and a balcony or patio. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
South Union Fort
4 Units Available
Creekview Apartments
967 E South Union Ave, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1025 sqft
We are Open! Call today to Schedule your Tour.
Results within 1 mile of Midvale
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Sandy Woods
50 Units Available
Axio 8400
32 East Princeton Drive, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
996 sqft
Select units feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and butler pantry. Residents have access to pool and waterfall hot tub, fitness center and two clubhouses. Enjoy the outdoors with fire pit, playground and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Butler West
17 Units Available
Santa Fe Apartments
1550 Fort Union Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
871 sqft
Minutes away from major ski resorts in Utah, these one- and two-bedroom cable-ready homes feature central air conditioning and private balconies. Resident amenities include a business center and basketball courts. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Little Cottonwood
12 Units Available
James Pointe Apartments
632 E 6400 South, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
860 sqft
Charming apartments on wooded property with waterfall. Near Fashion Place Mall. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Fireplace in some units. Community boasts concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
East River
Contact for Availability
Gardner Station
7611 South Gardner Stop Way, West Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1143 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Gardner Station in West Jordan, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of West Jordan, our modern and sleek apartments offer all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

1 of 7

Last updated June 11 at 07:26pm
High Point
1 Unit Available
8126 S Cottonwood Hills Cir
8126 Cottonwood Hills Circle, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Small dog or cat welcome. Large upstairs area with private bathroom that could be used for office or room. 2 assigned parking space. HOA has pool, tennis courts and Clubhouse. Home is basic but well cared for and neat and clean.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Murray West
1 Unit Available
42 W Lester Avenue F-18
42 West Lester Avenue, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
Spacious condo newly remodeled located in Murray - Property Id: 235110 Beautiful Property located near Fashion Place Mall, Golf course and Freeway.
Results within 5 miles of Midvale
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Crescent White Willow
24 Units Available
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1007 sqft
Close to South Town Mall and Jordan Commons. Unique floor plans designed for modern living. Community offers panoramic skyline, valley and mountain views. Many amenities, including a health and wellness center and a two-story clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Brighton
18 Units Available
Pinnacle Highland Apartments
7673 S Highland Dr, Cottonwood Heights, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1100 sqft
Great location just minutes from Brighton High School, shopping and dining. Full kitchens, washer/dryer and patio/balcony. Community features two large swimming pools, a complete fitness center and BBQs.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Edgemont
35 Units Available
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1216 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Jordan Oaks
24 Units Available
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
North Central Taylorsville
23 Units Available
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
929 sqft
Overlook Point Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, museums and parks just off of I-215. Comes with in-unit laundry and access to a pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Covered parking also available.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Millcreek
9 Units Available
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Close proximity to essential shopping such as the Carriage Square Shopping Center,
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
35 Units Available
Jordan Station II
10464 S Jordan Gtwy, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
966 sqft
Welcome to Jordan Station Apartments! This beautiful community offers six different, pet friendly one and two bedroom apartment styles to choose from.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
22 Units Available
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
High Point
1 Unit Available
Calla Homes
930 E 3725 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1430 sqft
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, full service staff and regal atmosphere.\n\nIncredible 2 Bedroom Layout.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
Millcreek
3 Units Available
Sunnyvale
764 W 3940 S, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
915 sqft
With lush carpeting, spacious layouts and designer features, this community offers a trendy vibe. Each home offers a washer and dryer with stainless steel appliances, as well as on-site fitness center, resort pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
Taylorsville East
69 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
956 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
$
Westbrook
34 Units Available
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing
3851 Cobble Ridge Dr, West Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
860 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have private patio/balcony, in-home washer/dryer and large bedrooms. Community is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to I-215 and I-15.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Granger East
16 Units Available
Shadowbrook
3852 S 1845 W, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1051 sqft
A choice of floor plans available, with each home having extra storage room and a private balcony or patio. Community amenities include a swimming pool, business center and clubhouse. Near I-215.

June 2020 Midvale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Midvale Rent Report. Midvale rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Midvale rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Midvale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Midvale Rent Report. Midvale rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Midvale rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Midvale rents declined over the past month

Midvale rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up significantly by 4.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Midvale stand at $994 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,234 for a two-bedroom. Midvale's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Midvale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased significantly in Midvale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Midvale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Midvale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,234 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 4.4% rise in Midvale.
    • While Midvale's rents rose significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Midvale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Midvale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Midvale 1 BedroomsMidvale 2 BedroomsMidvale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMidvale 3 BedroomsMidvale Accessible ApartmentsMidvale Apartments with Balcony
    Midvale Apartments with GarageMidvale Apartments with GymMidvale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMidvale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMidvale Apartments with ParkingMidvale Apartments with Pool
    Midvale Apartments with Washer-DryerMidvale Dog Friendly ApartmentsMidvale Furnished ApartmentsMidvale Pet Friendly PlacesMidvale Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UT
    Taylorsville, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UT
    Roy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UT

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Midvale Park
    South Union Fort

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
    University of UtahWeber State University
    Mountainland Technical College