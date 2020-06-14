130 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Midvale, UT

Apartment List
$
Midvale Park
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
901 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
$
North Union Fort
52 Units Available
The Springs of Country Woods
6945 S Well Wood Rd, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$980
611 sqft
Urban apartment living featuring mountain views, private balconies or patios, and extra storage. Choose from five spacious floor plans, from studios up to three-bed, two-bath units.
Midvale Park
32 Units Available
Wasatch Club
6960 S State St, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$825
542 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes located against the Wasatch Mountain Range with easy access to Midvale. Community has a racquetball court, heated outdoor swimming pool and landscaped grounds.
Midvale Park
41 Units Available
Brighton Place
135 W Plum Tree Ln, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$928
756 sqft
Luxurious amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and extra storage. Units offer walk-in closets, large bedrooms and patio. Community has pool, lounge and sundeck.
South Union Fort
5 Units Available
Creekview Apartments
967 E South Union Ave, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,071
800 sqft
We are Open! Call today to Schedule your Tour.
$
South Union Fort
41 Units Available
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$979
715 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.
East Midvale
25 Units Available
Candlestick Lane
80 E 7800 S, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$875
648 sqft
Near I-15 and I-215. On-site maintenance and lush landscaping. Grounds offer a large playground and a pool. Apartments feature washer and dryer hookups, spacious layouts, and a balcony or patio. Pet-friendly.

South Union Fort
1 Unit Available
7335 S Springcrest Ct 31
7335 Springcrest Court, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
Full service and Full furnished 1br 1bth - Property Id: 270760 This is a top floor full furnished apartment. It includes linens, towels, pillows, extra linens for guest queen futon. Dishes, pots and pans included.

South Union Fort
1 Unit Available
953 E. Spring Crest Ct. #31
953 E Springcrest Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 5TH! Beautiful Condo in Midvale. Recently updated hardwood floors in an open and wide floor plan. Very spacious one bedroom and one bathroom condo with washer and dryer included.
$
Butler West
16 Units Available
Santa Fe Apartments
1550 Fort Union Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
664 sqft
Minutes away from major ski resorts in Utah, these one- and two-bedroom cable-ready homes feature central air conditioning and private balconies. Resident amenities include a business center and basketball courts. Pet-friendly community.
Little Cottonwood
12 Units Available
James Pointe Apartments
632 E 6400 South, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$941
642 sqft
Charming apartments on wooded property with waterfall. Near Fashion Place Mall. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Fireplace in some units. Community boasts concierge service and 24-hour gym.
$
Sandy Woods
48 Units Available
Axio 8400
32 East Princeton Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
784 sqft
Select units feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and butler pantry. Residents have access to pool and waterfall hot tub, fitness center and two clubhouses. Enjoy the outdoors with fire pit, playground and picnic area.
East River
Contact for Availability
Gardner Station
7611 South Gardner Stop Way, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,249
804 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Gardner Station in West Jordan, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of West Jordan, our modern and sleek apartments offer all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

Historic Sandy
1 Unit Available
353 E Lindell Ave
353 Lindell Avenue, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$700
353 E Lindell Ave Available 07/01/20 Terrific, Cozy 1 Bed/1 Bath - Looking for a cool, cozy beautiful unit in Sandy? Look no further!! Lower unit in a fourplex has new kitchen cupboards, new tile in the shower.

River Oaks
1 Unit Available
9035 S 1075 W
9035 S 1075 W, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
River Oaks Suites Extended Stay currently has 1 & 2 bedroom, furnished suites available. Internet, cable, trash service and all utilities included! We offer one month leases on our furnished suites.

High Point
1 Unit Available
8284 South Fallbrook Circle - 1
8284 South Fallbrook Circle, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
1225 sqft
Rent ready! Brand new remodeled basement unit, with private parking! This beautiful 1 bedroom unit is very spacious with lots of counter and cupboard space in the kitchen. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathroom.

Northwest Exposure
1 Unit Available
10418 S Sage Canal Way
10418 S Sage Canal Way, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
2200 sqft
MALE SINGLE ROOM RENTAL - YOU ARE RENTING A SINGLE ROOM W/ Private bathroom. Non-LDS standards. Looking for Male roommates (age 25-35) to rent with access to all common areas for use with large living room, kitchen, patio.
Crescent White Willow
21 Units Available
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
742 sqft
Close to South Town Mall and Jordan Commons. Unique floor plans designed for modern living. Community offers panoramic skyline, valley and mountain views. Many amenities, including a health and wellness center and a two-story clubhouse.
Sandy Civic Center
11 Units Available
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,010
672 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
Crescent White Willow
20 Units Available
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
636 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
Millcreek
24 Units Available
Cobble Creek
5251 Cobble Creek Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$940
743 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, laundry, and patio or balcony. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community offers residents access to basketball and volleyball courts, pool, clubhouse, dog park, and more.
South Salt Lake City
28 Units Available
Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$800
550 sqft
Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake City with easy access to I-15, I-80 and I-215. Property offers stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and amenities like a pool, gym and hot tub.
Edgemont
33 Units Available
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,034
1000 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
Millcreek
5 Units Available
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$877
655 sqft
Minutes from Sunnyvale Park and the waterway. Recently renovated apartments featuring a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly community. A full business center on site.

Midvale rents declined over the past month

Midvale rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up significantly by 4.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Midvale stand at $994 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,234 for a two-bedroom. Midvale's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Midvale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased significantly in Midvale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Midvale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Midvale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,234 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 4.4% rise in Midvale.
    • While Midvale's rents rose significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Midvale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Midvale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

