Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly accepts section 8 basketball court bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access online portal package receiving playground pool table putting green

Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley. You will enjoy spectacular mountain views and peaceful living, yet close to shopping, dining, I-15 freeway access and the public transportation, TRAX.



Here at Riverwalk you will find our amenities will fit every lifestyle. Enjoy a life of leisure at our glittering swimming pool, year around spa or on our new putting green. For a more active lifestyle you will find our 24 hour state-of-the-art fitness center and access to the Jordan River Walk Way ideal.



Inside our plush apartments homes you will enjoy custom features throughout. Our gourmet kitchens are designed with abundant granite countertops, black appliances and raised panel cabinetry. You will appreciate the light amplifying windows, dramatic 9 foot or vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer and garages.



Come discover our community in Midvale and experience an affordable luxury apartment home from a professional team that cares.