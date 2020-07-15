28 Studio Apartments for rent in Midvale, UT

AL
1 of 23

28 Units Available
28 Units Available
East Midvale
Candlestick Lane
80 E 7800 S, Midvale, UT
Studio
$879
555 sqft
Near I-15 and I-215. On-site maintenance and lush landscaping. Grounds offer a large playground and a pool. Apartments feature washer and dryer hookups, spacious layouts, and a balcony or patio. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Midvale
1 of 17

28 Units Available
28 Units Available
Jordan Oaks
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
Studio
$994
610 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
Sun River

3 Units Available
3 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Sun River
1080 W 3300, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$640
324 sqft
Close to the Central Valley Golf Course and lots of employers. These comfortable apartments include some paid utilities and disability access, with oversized closets, updated interiors, and a relaxing heated outdoor pool.
ViA

16 Units Available
16 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
ViA
3808 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$979
484 sqft
This beautiful, pet-friendly community provides residents with an on-site gym, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The Southgate Shopping Center is just moments away.
Redwood

25 Units Available
25 Units Available
Granger
Redwood
4000 S Redwood Rd, West Valley City, UT
Studio
$749
327 sqft
Enjoy a life of leisure and luxury at The Redwood Apartments in West Valley City, Utah. Discover a unique living space in one of our studio, one, or two-bedroom floor plans each has been designed to blend an atmosphere of warmth and relaxation.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Historic Holladay
2220 E Murray Holladay Rd #150
2220 Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, UT
Studio
$850
500 sqft
Partially Furnished Studio Condo - Amazing Amenities! - Highlight Features - Partially Furnished - Hardwood Floors - Remodeled Bathroom - Awesome Community - Gas Fireplace Studio Condo - 1 Bathroom - 500 sq. ft.
Results within 10 miles of Midvale
1 of 25

9 Units Available
$
9 Units Available
Central City
Velo on the Boulevard
460 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,165
548 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in downtown Salt Lake City with large windows and custom cabinetry. Community features a stadium theater with surround sound and secure parking. Conveniently located near Trolley Square.
1 of 39

32 Units Available
$
32 Units Available
Gateway District
Gateway 505
505 W 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,065
619 sqft
Units feature quartz countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and Nest thermostats. Enjoy outdoor living on rooftop deck with entertainment kitchen. Pool, hot tub, fitness center and game room. Pet friendly with dog park.
The Zeller

17 Units Available
$
17 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
The Zeller
2255 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,300
559 sqft
Next door to Sugar House and conveniently located on the S Car Line for easy commuting. Controlled-access apartments with designer kitchens and baths, walk-in closets, and full-sized washers/dryers.
1 of 14

10 Units Available
10 Units Available
Central City
Barbara Worth
326 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$879
515 sqft
Pet-friendly community has designer features and is in walking distance to a slew of amenities. Located close to City Creek Center and Tax Station. Units are one- or two-bedroom.
Block 44

10 Units Available
$
10 Units Available
Gateway District
Block 44
380 South 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,170
481 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Brixton

18 Units Available
18 Units Available
Sugar House
Brixton
660 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,195
590 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Encore

16 Units Available
$
16 Units Available
Central City
Encore
489 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,155
537 sqft
Short walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, TRAX transit and public transportation. Select units feature scenic mountain and downtown views, gourmet kitchens, hardwood flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Heated pool and spa, fitness center, pool table.
Quattro

78 Units Available
78 Units Available
Central City
Quattro
385 S 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,420
570 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Quattro includes the subtle details which challenge the norm and excite the senses.
The Morton

20 Units Available
$
20 Units Available
Central City
The Morton
245 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,295
528 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
1 of 57

20 Units Available
20 Units Available
Downtown Salt Lake City
Pierpont By Urbana
315 W Pierpont Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,135
435 sqft
Located in the Warehouse and Pierpont Arts district of downtown Salt Lake City, Pierpont by Urbana embodies the emerging metropolitan identity of this downtown neighborhood.
1 of 7

16 Units Available
16 Units Available
Rockpoint Apartment Homes
15300 Porter Rockwell Boulevard, Herriman, UT
Studio
$1,015
548 sqft
Proudly introducing Rockpoint Apartment Homes, a luxury rental community unlike any other in the area. Our new apartments in Bluffdale, UT are sure to meet and exceed your expectations.
CityScape

26 Units Available
26 Units Available
Central City
CityScape
134 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,232
528 sqft
This beautiful community is just minutes from Trolley Square, City Creek Center and The Gateway. Units have private patios/balconies, quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a fitness center, EV charging and controlled access.
1 of 27

32 Units Available
$
32 Units Available
River View
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
Studio
$1,145
564 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Odessa

12 Units Available
12 Units Available
Country Crossing
Odessa
11743 S District View Dr, South Jordan, UT
Studio
$920
547 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
1 of 26

Contact for Availability
Contact for Availability
East Central North
Seven65 Lofts
765 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,025
The modern comfort of the Seven65 Lofts come complete with on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and outdoor spaces. There are many amenities as part of the community including a pool, gym, business center, and clubhouse.
1 of 8

Contact for Availability
Contact for Availability
Fairmont
Wilmington Flats
1235 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$993
532 sqft
Opened in spring 2015, Wilmington Flats is a modern and livable apartment community in the center of Salt Lake City's vibrant Sugar House neighborhood.
The Ritz

15 Units Available
$
15 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,045
571 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Downtown Salt Lake City
844 South West Temple
844 West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$675
218 sqft
DOWNTOWN Come see these Brand-New efficiency studio apartments located in the Granary District. Ask about our move in specials! These Urban chic studio apartments are neat & clean plus never lived in.
Rent Report
Midvale

July 2020 Midvale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Midvale Rent Report. Midvale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Midvale rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Midvale rents declined over the past month

Midvale rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Midvale stand at $994 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,233 for a two-bedroom. Midvale's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.0%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Midvale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Midvale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Midvale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Midvale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,233 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Midvale's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Midvale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Midvale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

