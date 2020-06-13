Apartment List
103 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Midvale, UT

Finding an apartment in Midvale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
$
Midvale Park
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
Midvale Park
8 Units Available
Park Station
7155 S High Tech Dr, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$965
890 sqft
Park Station is a collection of apartments for rent just south of Salt Lake City in Midvale, Utah.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
$
North Union Fort
55 Units Available
The Springs of Country Woods
6945 S Well Wood Rd, Midvale, UT
Studio
$915
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
992 sqft
Urban apartment living featuring mountain views, private balconies or patios, and extra storage. Choose from five spacious floor plans, from studios up to three-bed, two-bath units.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
South Union Fort
5 Units Available
Creekview Apartments
967 E South Union Ave, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,071
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1025 sqft
We are Open! Call today to Schedule your Tour.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:08pm
Midvale Park
33 Units Available
Wasatch Club
6960 S State St, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$825
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
754 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes located against the Wasatch Mountain Range with easy access to Midvale. Community has a racquetball court, heated outdoor swimming pool and landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
East Midvale
25 Units Available
Candlestick Lane
80 E 7800 S, Midvale, UT
Studio
$879
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
888 sqft
Near I-15 and I-215. On-site maintenance and lush landscaping. Grounds offer a large playground and a pool. Apartments feature washer and dryer hookups, spacious layouts, and a balcony or patio. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
Midvale Park
41 Units Available
Brighton Place
135 W Plum Tree Ln, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$928
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,338
1173 sqft
Luxurious amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and extra storage. Units offer walk-in closets, large bedrooms and patio. Community has pool, lounge and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
$
South Union Fort
41 Units Available
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$979
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1270 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Union Fort
1 Unit Available
822 E. Winter Pine Cove
822 E Winter Pine Cv, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1800 sqft
822 E. Winter Pine Cove Available 06/30/20 Modern Sandy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Home - A beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Sandy home located in a quiet newly develop neighborhood. Brand new home to rent. Large open floor plan. Large kitchen with a island.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Union Fort
1 Unit Available
975 E Essex Court Way #4 6950 S
975 Essex Court Way, Midvale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2135 sqft
975 E Essex Court Way #4 6950 S Available 07/04/20 4 Bd 2 Bath Townhome Over 2100 sq ft - Upgrades Through-out. Spacious 4 Bedroom End Unit Townhome. Vaulted Ceilings with Skylights. 2 Patios. 2 Car Garage.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
South Union Fort
1 Unit Available
931 E. 7800 S.
931 7800 South, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1160 sqft
Darling Midvale Rambler Near Fort Union! - Ready for immediate move in! This cute and cozy rambler in the heart of Midvale features central air, beautiful hardwood flooring, modern neutral paint tones throughout, newer pella windows, stainless steel

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Midvale Park
1 Unit Available
80 West Inglenook Drive
80 Inglenook Drive, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
754 sqft
If youre in the market for an affordable apartment in Midvale, Utah, look no further than Wasatch Club. Our friendly one and two bedroom apartment homes offer a variety of amenities you need to live your best life.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Central Midvale
1 Unit Available
7818 S Oak St
7818 Oak Street, Midvale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1552 sqft
This is a very cute refinished home in Midvale! With 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2 downstairs helps make this home comfortable all year round. New carpet and flooring though out with a brand new updated kitchen and appliances.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Central Midvale
1 Unit Available
842 W Shelton Way
842 W Shelton Way, Midvale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
1900 sqft
Fantastic and spacious 4 bed, 2 1/2 Townhome in Midvale! Only a few minutes from I-15.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Midvale Park
1 Unit Available
30 West 7500 South
30 7500 South, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1123 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated condo in a highly sought after area with carpet throughout. Centrally located in the Salt Lake valley, and located within just minutes of I-15, I-215, and Trax.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
North Union Fort
1 Unit Available
679 East Villager Lane - 1
679 E Villager Ln, Midvale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2386 sqft
Cozy & spacious 4bed/3bath model home minutes from the best of Midvale's urban & suburban life! Please TEXT Sonia 801.903.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Midvale Park
1 Unit Available
6906 Suzanne Drive
6906 Suzanne Drive, Midvale, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2870 sqft
Large 5 bedroom home in Midvale with many upgrades! The master suite features a beautiful bathroom and a walk-in closet. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Open concept main level. 2nd living area in the basement.
Results within 1 mile of Midvale
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Butler West
16 Units Available
Santa Fe Apartments
1550 Fort Union Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
871 sqft
Minutes away from major ski resorts in Utah, these one- and two-bedroom cable-ready homes feature central air conditioning and private balconies. Resident amenities include a business center and basketball courts. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Little Cottonwood
12 Units Available
James Pointe Apartments
632 E 6400 South, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$941
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
860 sqft
Charming apartments on wooded property with waterfall. Near Fashion Place Mall. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Fireplace in some units. Community boasts concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Sandy Woods
50 Units Available
Axio 8400
32 East Princeton Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1320 sqft
Select units feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and butler pantry. Residents have access to pool and waterfall hot tub, fitness center and two clubhouses. Enjoy the outdoors with fire pit, playground and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
East River
Contact for Availability
Gardner Station
7611 South Gardner Stop Way, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,249
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1363 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Gardner Station in West Jordan, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of West Jordan, our modern and sleek apartments offer all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Historic Sandy
1 Unit Available
353 E Lindell Ave
353 Lindell Avenue, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$700
353 E Lindell Ave Available 07/01/20 Terrific, Cozy 1 Bed/1 Bath - Looking for a cool, cozy beautiful unit in Sandy? Look no further!! Lower unit in a fourplex has new kitchen cupboards, new tile in the shower.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
River Oaks
1 Unit Available
9035 S 1075 W
9035 S 1075 W, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
River Oaks Suites Extended Stay currently has 1 & 2 bedroom, furnished suites available. Internet, cable, trash service and all utilities included! We offer one month leases on our furnished suites.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
High Point
1 Unit Available
8126 S Cottonwood Hills Cir
8126 Cottonwood Hills Circle, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Small dog or cat welcome. Large upstairs area with private bathroom that could be used for office or room. 2 assigned parking space. HOA has pool, tennis courts and Clubhouse. Home is basic but well cared for and neat and clean.
City Guide for Midvale, UT

You've probably seen the classic film "Sandlot", but we bet you never knew that some of the scenes were shot right in downtown Midvale.

They call Midvale the city “in the middle of everything” for good reason. Midvale is a suburb of Salt Lake City – it’s tiny, only 5.8 square miles – but it has access to the very best of Utah: big city, mountains, desert and more. Midvale is the headquarter of Ally Bank and it’s an idyllic looking Western town – scenes for both “The Stand” and “The Sandlot” were filmed here for its old-fashioned, quaint aesthetic. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Midvale, UT

Finding an apartment in Midvale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

