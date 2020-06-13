204 Apartments for rent in Midvale, UT with balcony
1 of 27
1 of 21
1 of 48
1 of 12
1 of 23
1 of 15
1 of 17
1 of 22
1 of 5
1 of 29
1 of 15
1 of 18
1 of 11
1 of 28
1 of 55
1 of 24
1 of 32
1 of 1
1 of 30
1 of 1
1 of 20
1 of 36
1 of 39
1 of 19
You've probably seen the classic film "Sandlot", but we bet you never knew that some of the scenes were shot right in downtown Midvale.
They call Midvale the city “in the middle of everything” for good reason. Midvale is a suburb of Salt Lake City – it’s tiny, only 5.8 square miles – but it has access to the very best of Utah: big city, mountains, desert and more. Midvale is the headquarter of Ally Bank and it’s an idyllic looking Western town – scenes for both “The Stand” and “The Sandlot” were filmed here for its old-fashioned, quaint aesthetic. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Midvale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.