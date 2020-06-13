Apartment List
204 Apartments for rent in Midvale, UT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri...
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Midvale Park
8 Units Available
Park Station
7155 S High Tech Dr, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$965
890 sqft
Park Station is a collection of apartments for rent just south of Salt Lake City in Midvale, Utah.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
$
North Union Fort
55 Units Available
The Springs of Country Woods
6945 S Well Wood Rd, Midvale, UT
Studio
$915
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
992 sqft
Urban apartment living featuring mountain views, private balconies or patios, and extra storage. Choose from five spacious floor plans, from studios up to three-bed, two-bath units.
1 of 48

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Union Fort
5 Units Available
Creekview Apartments
967 E South Union Ave, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,071
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1025 sqft
We are Open! Call today to Schedule your Tour.
1 of 12

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
Midvale Park
33 Units Available
Wasatch Club
6960 S State St, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$825
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
754 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes located against the Wasatch Mountain Range with easy access to Midvale. Community has a racquetball court, heated outdoor swimming pool and landscaped grounds.
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
East Midvale
26 Units Available
Candlestick Lane
80 E 7800 S, Midvale, UT
Studio
$879
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
888 sqft
Near I-15 and I-215. On-site maintenance and lush landscaping. Grounds offer a large playground and a pool. Apartments feature washer and dryer hookups, spacious layouts, and a balcony or patio. Pet-friendly.
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Midvale Park
41 Units Available
Brighton Place
135 W Plum Tree Ln, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$928
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,338
1173 sqft
Luxurious amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and extra storage. Units offer walk-in closets, large bedrooms and patio. Community has pool, lounge and sundeck.
1 of 17

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
$
Midvale Park
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:41am
$
South Union Fort
41 Units Available
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$979
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1270 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Midvale Park
1 Unit Available
80 West Inglenook Drive
80 Inglenook Drive, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
754 sqft
If youre in the market for an affordable apartment in Midvale, Utah, look no further than Wasatch Club. Our friendly one and two bedroom apartment homes offer a variety of amenities you need to live your best life.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Central Midvale
1 Unit Available
842 W Shelton Way
842 W Shelton Way, Midvale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
1900 sqft
Fantastic and spacious 4 bed, 2 1/2 Townhome in Midvale! Only a few minutes from I-15.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Midvale Park
1 Unit Available
30 West 7500 South
30 7500 South, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1123 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated condo in a highly sought after area with carpet throughout. Centrally located in the Salt Lake valley, and located within just minutes of I-15, I-215, and Trax.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Union Fort
1 Unit Available
975 E Essex Court Way #4 6950 S
975 Essex Court Way, Midvale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2135 sqft
975 E Essex Court Way #4 6950 S Available 07/04/20 4 Bd 2 Bath Townhome Over 2100 sq ft - Upgrades Through-out. Spacious 4 Bedroom End Unit Townhome. Vaulted Ceilings with Skylights. 2 Patios. 2 Car Garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
South Union Fort
1 Unit Available
938 E Connor Ridge Cove
938 Conner Ridge Cove, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Motherinlaw apartment - 938 E. Conner Ridge Cove , Midvale, 84047- Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 900 sq. feet, all utilities paid, except internet service. offstreet parking for 1 car. No pets or smoking. Must have a 600 or higher credit score.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
North Union Fort
1 Unit Available
679 East Villager Lane - 1
679 E Villager Ln, Midvale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2386 sqft
Cozy & spacious 4bed/3bath model home minutes from the best of Midvale's urban & suburban life! Please TEXT Sonia 801.903.
Results within 1 mile of Midvale
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Butler West
17 Units Available
Santa Fe Apartments
1550 Fort Union Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
871 sqft
Minutes away from major ski resorts in Utah, these one- and two-bedroom cable-ready homes feature central air conditioning and private balconies. Resident amenities include a business center and basketball courts. Pet-friendly community.
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Little Cottonwood
12 Units Available
James Pointe Apartments
632 E 6400 South, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$937
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
860 sqft
Charming apartments on wooded property with waterfall. Near Fashion Place Mall. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Fireplace in some units. Community boasts concierge service and 24-hour gym.
1 of 32

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sandy Woods
49 Units Available
Axio 8400
32 East Princeton Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1320 sqft
Select units feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and butler pantry. Residents have access to pool and waterfall hot tub, fitness center and two clubhouses. Enjoy the outdoors with fire pit, playground and picnic area.
1 of 1

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
East River
Contact for Availability
Gardner Station
7611 South Gardner Stop Way, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,249
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1363 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Gardner Station in West Jordan, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of West Jordan, our modern and sleek apartments offer all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
East River
1 Unit Available
1158 W 7055 S
1158 7055 South, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1363 sqft
House- 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Approx. 1424 Sq. Ft.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Murray West
1 Unit Available
6613 South 630 West
6613 630 West, Murray, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
6613 South 630 West Available 06/29/20 !!Home Sweet Home!! 4 Bedroom 4 bathroom - This classy yet contemporary 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home is located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, with easy access to everything.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Murray West
1 Unit Available
6002 Liberty Oaks Cove #4
6002 Liberty Oaks Cove, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1410 sqft
3 bedrooms 2 3/4 Bathroom Town home - Beautiful town home in a quiet tucked away community. Great floor plan with master, kitchen and laundry on the main level. Big bedrooms with nice closest.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Mountain Views
1 Unit Available
8293 Valencia Cir.
8293 South Valencia Circle, Sandy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1920 sqft
Beautiful home located on the end of a cul-de-sac in highly desirable east Sandy neighborhood. Very clean 4 bedroom / 2 bath home with 1,920 sq. ft. New paint, new carpet, hardwood floors, 2 car garage with workshop and RV parking.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Sandy Civic Center
1 Unit Available
803 Jordan Oaks Ct
803 Jordan Oaks Court, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1767 sqft
This beautiful townhome features built-in stainless steel appliances in a tiled kitchen leading to a spacious living room. A large walk-in closet and bathroom, the master bedroom includes a second floor balcony with nice view of the mountains.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Northwest Exposure
1 Unit Available
10418 S Sage Canal Way
10418 S Sage Canal Way, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
2200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
MALE SINGLE ROOM RENTAL - YOU ARE RENTING A SINGLE ROOM W/ Private bathroom. Non-LDS standards. Looking for Male roommates (age 25-35) to rent with access to all common areas for use with large living room, kitchen, patio.
City Guide for Midvale, UT

You've probably seen the classic film "Sandlot", but we bet you never knew that some of the scenes were shot right in downtown Midvale.

They call Midvale the city “in the middle of everything” for good reason. Midvale is a suburb of Salt Lake City – it’s tiny, only 5.8 square miles – but it has access to the very best of Utah: big city, mountains, desert and more. Midvale is the headquarter of Ally Bank and it’s an idyllic looking Western town – scenes for both “The Stand” and “The Sandlot” were filmed here for its old-fashioned, quaint aesthetic. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Midvale, UT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Midvale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

