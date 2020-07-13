Amenities

Royal Ridge Apartments in Midvale, UTEnvision a warm and cozy wood-burning fire place waiting for you on a cold day, or a relaxing swim when the summer sun is setting!Royal Ridge Apartments in Midvale Utah offers a unique dimension in apartment living offering just what you deserve. Our mature, lush landscape and soothing water features are a perfect complement to the Wasatch mountain backdrop. Take advantage of the highly desirable and unmatched community amenities you will enjoy the minute you make Royal Ridge Apartments your home. We welcome your furry friends so bring them along to play at our Bark Park.When you are ready to unwind, your stylish one, two or three bedroom apartment home at Royal Ridge Apartments offers you washer and dryer connections, washer and dryer’s available, private balconies with extra storage space, faux wood flooring, wood burning fire places, upgraded fixtures, picturesque views, and high- efficiency air conditioning. Our one of a kind floor plans are designed with you in mind.Royal Ridge Apartments is nestled in the Fort Union area of the greater Salt Lake City valley, close to freeway access, Trax, and all the shopping, endless restaurants and entertainment that the Fort Union area is known for. Royal Ridge Apartments in Midvale Utah is a designed for the person who desires everything! Visit our photo gallery today then let us give you a tour! Royal Ridge Apartments is the place for you.*Pricing and availability are subject to change. Valid for new residents only. Square footages displayed are approximate. Discounts will be calculated upon lease execution. Minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. Additional taxes and fees may apply and will be disclosed as per governing laws and company policies. (Last Updated: 2017-07-31)(RLNE2630803)