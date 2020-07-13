All apartments in Midvale
Royal Ridge
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

Royal Ridge

880 E Canyon Ridge Way · (424) 348-4747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Move-In Today for Just $199! Pay No Rent Until August! Special Will Not Last, Call Today! *Select Homes.
Location

880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT 84047
South Union Fort

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 94110 · Avail. Aug 14

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 86931 · Avail. Aug 21

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 90120 · Avail. Aug 14

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 87510 · Avail. now

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 91321 · Avail. now

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 96010 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

See 19+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 93310 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,659

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Unit 93321 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Unit R93111 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Royal Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cc payments
e-payments
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
tennis court
gym
fire pit
hot tub
Royal Ridge Apartments in Midvale, UTEnvision a warm and cozy wood-burning fire place waiting for you on a cold day, or a relaxing swim when the summer sun is setting!Royal Ridge Apartments in Midvale Utah offers a unique dimension in apartment living offering just what you deserve. Our mature, lush landscape and soothing water features are a perfect complement to the Wasatch mountain backdrop. Take advantage of the highly desirable and unmatched community amenities you will enjoy the minute you make Royal Ridge Apartments your home. We welcome your furry friends so bring them along to play at our Bark Park.When you are ready to unwind, your stylish one, two or three bedroom apartment home at Royal Ridge Apartments offers you washer and dryer connections, washer and dryer&rsquo;s available, private balconies with extra storage space, faux wood flooring, wood burning fire places, upgraded fixtures, picturesque views, and high- efficiency air conditioning. Our one of a kind floor plans are designed with you in mind.Royal Ridge Apartments is nestled in the Fort Union area of the greater Salt Lake City valley, close to freeway access, Trax, and all the shopping, endless restaurants and entertainment that the Fort Union area is known for. Royal Ridge Apartments in Midvale Utah is a designed for the person who desires everything! Visit our photo gallery today then let us give you a tour! Royal Ridge Apartments is the place for you.*Pricing and availability are subject to change. Valid for new residents only. Square footages displayed are approximate. Discounts will be calculated upon lease execution. Minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. Additional taxes and fees may apply and will be disclosed as per governing laws and company policies. (Last Updated: 2017-07-31)(RLNE2630803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Royal Ridge have any available units?
Royal Ridge has 36 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Midvale, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Midvale Rent Report.
What amenities does Royal Ridge have?
Some of Royal Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Royal Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Royal Ridge is offering the following rent specials: Move-In Today for Just $199! Pay No Rent Until August! Special Will Not Last, Call Today! *Select Homes.
Is Royal Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Royal Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Royal Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Royal Ridge offers parking.
Does Royal Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Royal Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Royal Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Royal Ridge has a pool.
Does Royal Ridge have accessible units?
No, Royal Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Royal Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Royal Ridge has units with dishwashers.
