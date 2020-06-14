Apartment List
178 Apartments for rent in Midvale, UT with garage

Midvale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
$
Midvale Park
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
$
North Union Fort
52 Units Available
The Springs of Country Woods
6945 S Well Wood Rd, Midvale, UT
Studio
$915
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
992 sqft
Urban apartment living featuring mountain views, private balconies or patios, and extra storage. Choose from five spacious floor plans, from studios up to three-bed, two-bath units.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Central Midvale
1 Unit Available
842 W Shelton Way
842 W Shelton Way, Midvale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
1900 sqft
Fantastic and spacious 4 bed, 2 1/2 Townhome in Midvale! Only a few minutes from I-15.

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Midvalley
1 Unit Available
7745 South 415 East
7745 415 East, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1459 sqft
For lease is a 3 bed 1.5 bath duplex with a 1 car attached garage located at 7745 S 415 E in Midvale. Features Include: -3 spacious bedrooms -1.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Union Park
1 Unit Available
7475 700 East
7475 700 East, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2000 sqft
In order to find this location Google 7475 South 700 East The actual available rental is 729 building Video Tour: https://youtu.be/a_8aCDF9xzQ This is a brand new construction location. Be the first to enjoy this wonderful town home community.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Union Fort
1 Unit Available
822 E. Winter Pine Cove
822 E Winter Pine Cv, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1800 sqft
822 E. Winter Pine Cove Available 06/30/20 Modern Sandy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Home - A beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Sandy home located in a quiet newly develop neighborhood. Brand new home to rent. Large open floor plan. Large kitchen with a island.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Union Fort
1 Unit Available
975 E Essex Court Way #4 6950 S
975 Essex Court Way, Midvale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2135 sqft
975 E Essex Court Way #4 6950 S Available 07/04/20 4 Bd 2 Bath Townhome Over 2100 sq ft - Upgrades Through-out. Spacious 4 Bedroom End Unit Townhome. Vaulted Ceilings with Skylights. 2 Patios. 2 Car Garage.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
South Union Fort
1 Unit Available
931 E. 7800 S.
931 7800 South, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1160 sqft
Darling Midvale Rambler Near Fort Union! - Ready for immediate move in! This cute and cozy rambler in the heart of Midvale features central air, beautiful hardwood flooring, modern neutral paint tones throughout, newer pella windows, stainless steel

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
North Union Fort
1 Unit Available
679 East Villager Lane - 1
679 E Villager Ln, Midvale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2386 sqft
Cozy & spacious 4bed/3bath model home minutes from the best of Midvale's urban & suburban life! Please TEXT Sonia 801.903.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Midvale Park
1 Unit Available
6906 Suzanne Drive
6906 Suzanne Drive, Midvale, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2870 sqft
Large 5 bedroom home in Midvale with many upgrades! The master suite features a beautiful bathroom and a walk-in closet. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Open concept main level. 2nd living area in the basement.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Sandy Woods
48 Units Available
Axio 8400
32 East Princeton Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1320 sqft
Select units feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and butler pantry. Residents have access to pool and waterfall hot tub, fitness center and two clubhouses. Enjoy the outdoors with fire pit, playground and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
East River
Contact for Availability
Gardner Station
7611 South Gardner Stop Way, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,249
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1363 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Gardner Station in West Jordan, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of West Jordan, our modern and sleek apartments offer all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Murray West
1 Unit Available
6002 Liberty Oaks Cove #4
6002 Liberty Oaks Cove, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1410 sqft
3 bedrooms 2 3/4 Bathroom Town home - Beautiful town home in a quiet tucked away community. Great floor plan with master, kitchen and laundry on the main level. Big bedrooms with nice closest.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Exposure
1 Unit Available
10384 S Beetdigger Blvd
10384 S Beetdigger Blvd, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1626 sqft
Brand New Luxury Townhome - Bright & spacious--Brand New! 3 BR, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Murray West
1 Unit Available
6613 South 630 West
6613 630 West, Murray, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
6613 South 630 West Available 06/29/20 !!Home Sweet Home!! 4 Bedroom 4 bathroom - This classy yet contemporary 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home is located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, with easy access to everything.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Mountain Views
1 Unit Available
8293 Valencia Cir.
8293 South Valencia Circle, Sandy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1920 sqft
Beautiful home located on the end of a cul-de-sac in highly desirable east Sandy neighborhood. Very clean 4 bedroom / 2 bath home with 1,920 sq. ft. New paint, new carpet, hardwood floors, 2 car garage with workshop and RV parking.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Sandy Civic Center
1 Unit Available
803 Jordan Oaks Ct
803 Jordan Oaks Court, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1767 sqft
This beautiful townhome features built-in stainless steel appliances in a tiled kitchen leading to a spacious living room. A large walk-in closet and bathroom, the master bedroom includes a second floor balcony with nice view of the mountains.

1 of 8

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
Sandy Woods
1 Unit Available
197 E. Pioneer Drive
197 E Pioneer Ave, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Nice Sandy Home - Great Sandy Location. 2 bedrooms 1 bath. Quiet Neighborhood.Newly Remodeled, Newer Kitchen Appliances, Flooring, Paint and Carpet. Spacious Yard. Washer and dryer included. 1 Car Garage.Large fenced backyard.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
22 Units Available
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,285
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1443 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
$
Westbrook
33 Units Available
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing
3851 Cobble Ridge Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1033 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have private patio/balcony, in-home washer/dryer and large bedrooms. Community is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to I-215 and I-15.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
Spring Country
18 Units Available
Sandpiper
1492 Spring Ln, Holladay, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1252 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Our modern apartment community in Holladay, Utah, is just the home youre looking for. With two, three, and four bedroom floor plans available, Sandpiper Apartments offers a pet-friendly community for you and yours.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Murray Northeast
42 Units Available
Metro at Fireclay
47 West Fireclay Avenue, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$978
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1166 sqft
Close to the TRAX for easy access to all of greater Salt Lake City. Units with garden tubs, high ceilings and bonus storage. UTA eco passes for residents.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
9 Units Available
South Ridge Town Homes
10668 S Monica Ridge Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1387 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary commercial and residential communities that the Salt Lake Valley has to offer; South Ridge Town Homes are superbly positioned on the corner of South Jordan Gateway and 10600 South in South Jordan,
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Crescent White Willow
23 Units Available
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT
Studio
$900
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1007 sqft
Close to South Town Mall and Jordan Commons. Unique floor plans designed for modern living. Community offers panoramic skyline, valley and mountain views. Many amenities, including a health and wellness center and a two-story clubhouse.
City Guide for Midvale, UT

You've probably seen the classic film "Sandlot", but we bet you never knew that some of the scenes were shot right in downtown Midvale.

They call Midvale the city “in the middle of everything” for good reason. Midvale is a suburb of Salt Lake City – it’s tiny, only 5.8 square miles – but it has access to the very best of Utah: big city, mountains, desert and more. Midvale is the headquarter of Ally Bank and it’s an idyllic looking Western town – scenes for both “The Stand” and “The Sandlot” were filmed here for its old-fashioned, quaint aesthetic. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Midvale, UT

Midvale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

