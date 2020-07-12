/
midvale park
160 Apartments for rent in Midvale Park, Midvale, UT
Park Station
7155 S High Tech Dr, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$990
890 sqft
Park Station is a collection of apartments for rent just south of Salt Lake City in Midvale, Utah.
Wasatch Club
6960 S State St, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$825
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
754 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes located against the Wasatch Mountain Range with easy access to Midvale. Community has a racquetball court, heated outdoor swimming pool and landscaped grounds.
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,149
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
Brighton Place
135 W Plum Tree Ln, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$928
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1173 sqft
Luxurious amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and extra storage. Units offer walk-in closets, large bedrooms and patio. Community has pool, lounge and sundeck.
857 W Chiva Ct.
857 West Chiva Court, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Midvale Town Home 3 Bed 2.5 Baths - Must see townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, built in 2015, approx 1500 sq ft. The home has a large 2 car garage and is in a great location just off West Center St in Midvale 7200 South.
80 West Inglenook Drive
80 Inglenook Drive, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
754 sqft
If youre in the market for an affordable apartment in Midvale, Utah, look no further than Wasatch Club. Our friendly one and two bedroom apartment homes offer a variety of amenities you need to live your best life.
616 W Fourth Ave
616 4th Avenue, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,125
900 sqft
This updated 1 bedroom,1 bathroom home is a must see! It is fully fenced with a beautifully landscaped yard. Comes equipped with a stove and a fridge.
938 W Rebecca View Ln
938 Rebecca View Drive, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
3047 sqft
This beautiful home features hardwood flooring throughout and a spacious living room with windows that let in tons of natural light. The kitchen is furnished with stainless steel appliances and has a great island for extra space.
Results within 1 mile of Midvale Park
Candlestick Lane
80 E 7800 S, Midvale, UT
Studio
$879
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
888 sqft
Near I-15 and I-215. On-site maintenance and lush landscaping. Grounds offer a large playground and a pool. Apartments feature washer and dryer hookups, spacious layouts, and a balcony or patio. Pet-friendly.
Axio 8400
32 East Princeton Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,115
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1320 sqft
Select units feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and butler pantry. Residents have access to pool and waterfall hot tub, fitness center and two clubhouses. Enjoy the outdoors with fire pit, playground and picnic area.
Gardner Station
7611 South Gardner Stop Way, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,249
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1363 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Gardner Station in West Jordan, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of West Jordan, our modern and sleek apartments offer all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
8263 Ivy Drive
8263 Ivy Drive, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1300 sqft
8263 Ivy Drive - 8263 Ivy Drive Available 08/01/20 Large 3 bedroom duplex in Midvale - Great location, great price, wonderful amenities that include 2 car garage, fenced in backyard, close freeway access, in a charming neighborhood.
74 East Resaca Drive B-8
74 Resaca Drive, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1247 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom Sandy Condo Now Available - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home is on the second floor of a great condo community in Sandy. It features wood floors, granite kitchen counters and carpeted bedrooms.
5987 Bluestone Cir.
5987 Bluestone, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
Ideal Location; Three Bedroom Home in Murray-$1600 - 3 Bedroom Rambler in Murray. Two Car Garage; Fenced Yard; Very Clean. Located Minutes from freeway. -3 bedroom -Very Clean - Garage -W/D Hookups -Central Air House is approx.
6002 Liberty Oaks Cove #4
6002 Liberty Oaks Cove, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1410 sqft
3 bedrooms 2 3/4 Bathroom Town home - Beautiful town home in a quiet tucked away community. Great floor plan with master, kitchen and laundry on the main level. Big bedrooms with nice closest.
6272 S 400 E
6272 400 East, Murray, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1892 sqft
6272 S 400 E - Dont miss your chance to see this charming home! This home offers 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a large family room in the basement.
42 W Lester Avenue F-18
42 West Lester Avenue, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
Spacious condo newly remodeled located in Murray - Property Id: 235110 Beautiful Property located near Fashion Place Mall, Golf course and Freeway.
Results within 5 miles of Midvale Park
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$991
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,433
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Clover Creek
530 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,086
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
900 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community offers one- and two-bedroom homes featuring a pool, a tanning bed and a gym. Just off I-15, near the Jordan Parkway Trail.
Santa Fe Apartments
1550 Fort Union Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
871 sqft
Minutes away from major ski resorts in Utah, these one- and two-bedroom cable-ready homes feature central air conditioning and private balconies. Resident amenities include a business center and basketball courts. Pet-friendly community.
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1091 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
Stillwater Apartments
5560 S Vine St, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$893
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
821 sqft
Beautiful grounds near I-15, I-215 and the Fashion Place Mall. Fantastic upgrades including a large swimming pool, hot tub and sundeck. Recently renovated to include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace.
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1007 sqft
Close to South Town Mall and Jordan Commons. Unique floor plans designed for modern living. Community offers panoramic skyline, valley and mountain views. Many amenities, including a health and wellness center and a two-story clubhouse.
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$920
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
