The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments offer uniquely designed one and two bedroom apartments for rent. Our residents enjoy convenient access to Austin's greatest attractions including downtown Austin, 6th Street, The University of Texas, St. Edwards University as well as endless shopping, dining and entertainment venues like Whole Foods. Residents at The Arbors of Wells Branch take advantage of premium amenities featuring a 24 hour fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment, a resident clubhouse, business center, reserved covered parking and pet friendly courtyards with social grilling areas. Every spacious one and two bedroom apartment home includes a washer and dryer and updated interiors with custom two-tone paint, brushed nickel hardware and fixtures, cherry wood finished cabinetry and hardwood style flooring. Stop by or schedule an appointment to tour or reserve your new home today!