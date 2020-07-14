All apartments in Wells Branch
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments

1831 Wells Branch Pkwy · (512) 387-9542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1831 Wells Branch Pkwy, Wells Branch, TX 78728

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1021 · Avail. Sep 4

$848

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 476 sqft

Unit 1133 · Avail. Sep 23

$903

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 1426 · Avail. Jul 16

$913

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0721 · Avail. Sep 2

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

Unit 0326 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

Unit 0622 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,232

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
online portal
hot tub
The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments offer uniquely designed one and two bedroom apartments for rent. Our residents enjoy convenient access to Austin's greatest attractions including downtown Austin, 6th Street, The University of Texas, St. Edwards University as well as endless shopping, dining and entertainment venues like Whole Foods. Residents at The Arbors of Wells Branch take advantage of premium amenities featuring a 24 hour fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment, a resident clubhouse, business center, reserved covered parking and pet friendly courtyards with social grilling areas. Every spacious one and two bedroom apartment home includes a washer and dryer and updated interiors with custom two-tone paint, brushed nickel hardware and fixtures, cherry wood finished cabinetry and hardwood style flooring. Stop by or schedule an appointment to tour or reserve your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments have any available units?
The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments has 15 units available starting at $848 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments have?
Some of The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments offers parking.
Does The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments has a pool.
Does The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments has units with air conditioning.

