Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
141 Tallow Trail
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
141 Tallow Trail
141 Tallow Trl
·
No Longer Available
Location
141 Tallow Trl, San Marcos, TX 78666
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is two story with a living area upstairs and down. It has an island kitchen with granite countertops, 2 car garage and a fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 141 Tallow Trail have any available units?
141 Tallow Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 141 Tallow Trail have?
Some of 141 Tallow Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 141 Tallow Trail currently offering any rent specials?
141 Tallow Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Tallow Trail pet-friendly?
No, 141 Tallow Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Marcos
.
Does 141 Tallow Trail offer parking?
Yes, 141 Tallow Trail offers parking.
Does 141 Tallow Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Tallow Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Tallow Trail have a pool?
No, 141 Tallow Trail does not have a pool.
Does 141 Tallow Trail have accessible units?
No, 141 Tallow Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Tallow Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Tallow Trail has units with dishwashers.
