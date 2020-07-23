/
hays county
131 Apartments for rent in Hays County, TX📍
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
20 Units Available
Springs at Sunfield
1165 Fire Cracker Dr, Buda, TX
Studio
$1,021
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,277
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1118 sqft
Sun-drizzled residential complex with impressive townhouse-style apartments, close to I-35. Rooms come with granite countertops and hardwood-style floors. Pet spa, pet park and community clubhouse all available on-site.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
35 Units Available
Hawthorne at Blanco Riverwalk
191 Cotter Ave, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1329 sqft
The quiet stream of the Blanco River will welcome you home to San Marcos' newest luxury apartments, Hawthorne at Blanco Riverwalk.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$982
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1010 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community also offers gym, pool, parking, and conference room. Great location close to dining, parks, and nightlife.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
966 sqft
Twenty minutes from Austin, this apartment community is designed to be inviting and relaxed. Amenities include a resort-style pool and a gym. Interiors feature granite countertops, storage closets, and fenced yards.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
38 Units Available
Carrington Oaks
1278 Cabelas Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1275 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments near I-35 and Cabela's. In-unit laundry hookups, hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar volleyball court and pool. Pets allowed.
Last updated July 23 at 06:12 AM
45 Units Available
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1056 sqft
Lovely apartments surrounded by sprawling green landscaping. Community boasts a private yoga studio and electric vehicle charging. Apartment amenities include designer cabinets, nine-foot ceilings and French patio doors. Garden tubs in select units.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
San Marcos apartment community near I-35. One- and two-bedroom homes feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry, and stainless-steel appliances. Community amenities include a dog park, a pool with sun deck, and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,491
1223 sqft
Backs onto Blanco River with downtown a short drive away along Hopkins Street. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with hardwood cabinets, black appliances, private balcony/patio and in-unit W/D. Clubhouse, gated community. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 23 at 06:38 AM
5 Units Available
Woodcreek
16515 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,209
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1129 sqft
Charming community near Cypress Creek and Blue Hole Regional Park. Granite countertops, black GE appliances, and wood-style plank floors throughout. Onsite dog park, outdoor grilling area and minutes to local hiking.
Last updated July 23 at 06:07 AM
13 Units Available
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,157
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,957
1273 sqft
Close to Plum Creek Golf Course and Farm-to-Market Road. Modern apartments include granite counters, a patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Community has a pool, a gym and free parking for residents.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
22 Units Available
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1252 sqft
New elegant apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds offer clubhouse, media center, playground, business center, pool and more. Minutes from downtown San Marcos amenities and Texas State University.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
14 Units Available
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful, upscale community offers easy access to Texas State University and the area's best schools and parks. This gated community offers a resort-style pool, manicured courtyard and a fenced-in dog park.
Last updated July 23 at 06:26 AM
5 Units Available
Silverado Crossing
1480 Cabela's Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Texas, this complex offers lavish living in newly built units. One- to three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include nine-foot ceilings, island kitchens with pantries, granite countertops in kitchen/bathroom and more.
Last updated July 23 at 06:25 AM
3 Units Available
Blanco Gardens
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$987
747 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Nest Apartments! Our beautiful community offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments, featuring modern finishes, designer colors, and superior attention to detail.
Last updated July 23 at 06:14 AM
22 Units Available
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1473 sqft
McCarty Commons, a vibrant lifestyle community in the heart of San Marcos, satisfies those who want to be connected to the surrounding area, minutes from business hubs, shopping, dining & recreation.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
37 Units Available
The Settlement
210 South Amberwood, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Resort-style community with one- and two-bedroom units featuring central A/C, oval soaking tubs, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fitness center and clubhouse with fireplace. Close to I-35.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
18 Units Available
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1430 sqft
Just off I-35 across from Target and Kohl's. Gated community with fitness center, swimming pool, and a business center. Air-conditioned units include fully equipped kitchens and private patios/balconies.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Strand
150 Amberwood South, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Natural Texas hill country setting with convenient access to I-35. Comfortable apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and cool air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a refreshing pool, gym, clubhouse and business center.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
19 Units Available
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$983
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,283
1150 sqft
Hardwood floors and granite counters in air-conditioned apartments. Internet cafe, media room and 24-hour gym on-site. Within walking distance of the Red Oak Village Shopping Center and movie theater. Next to I-35.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
5 Units Available
The Ridge at Headwaters
1040 Flathead Dr, Dripping Springs, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,230
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
15 Units Available
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1153 sqft
Right off I-35. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse and basketball court. Pet-friendly. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, fireplaces, updated appliances, and patios or a balcony.
Last updated July 23 at 06:34 AM
3 Units Available
Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1000 sqft
Welcome Home to Park Hill Apartment Homes! Tucked away in a wooded oasis, our cozy community offers a variety of thoughtfully created one and two bedroom apartment homes for you to choose from while still being just minutes away from everything you
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,057
996 sqft
Sienna Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 13 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,047
1078 sqft
Encino Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 26 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country. Offering comfortably priced 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes less than 5 minutes from the San Marcos Historic Downtown Square.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Hays County area include Central Texas College, Huston-Tillotson University, Our Lady of the Lake University, Saint Edward's University, and Texas Lutheran University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
San Antonio, Austin, Round Rock, Killeen, and New Braunfels have apartments for rent.
