66 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Marcos, TX

16 Units Available
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
769 sqft
New elegant apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds offer clubhouse, media center, playground, business center, pool and more. Minutes from downtown San Marcos amenities and Texas State University.
6 Units Available
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
713 sqft
Right off I-35. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse and basketball court. Pet-friendly. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, fireplaces, updated appliances, and patios or a balcony.
1 Unit Available
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,346
666 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community also offers gym, pool, parking, and conference room. Great location close to dining, parks, and nightlife.
17 Units Available
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
666 sqft
Hardwood floors and granite counters in air-conditioned apartments. Internet cafe, media room and 24-hour gym on-site. Within walking distance of the Red Oak Village Shopping Center and movie theater. Next to I-35.
38 Units Available
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
803 sqft
McCarty Commons, a vibrant lifestyle community in the heart of San Marcos, satisfies those who want to be connected to the surrounding area, minutes from business hubs, shopping, dining & recreation.
5 Units Available
Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
685 sqft
Welcome Home to Park Hill Apartment Homes! Tucked away in a wooded oasis, our cozy community offers a variety of thoughtfully created one and two bedroom apartment homes for you to choose from while still being just minutes away from everything you
22 Units Available
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
636 sqft
Apartments feature air conditioning, built-in bookshelves, fireplaces and washer/dryer. Community includes swimming pool, BBQ grills, volleyball court and pet stations. Located close to Texas State University, Bobcat Stadium and William and Eleanor Crook Park.

1 Unit Available
3939 S Interstate 35
3939 I 35, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
78666 properties has various options, with additional floor plans to choose from. The A-1s are generally the lower priced plan. The A-2 and A-3s range in the upper 1500-2000 range.

1 Unit Available
1001 Leah Avenue
1001 Leah Avenue, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
670 sqft
Luxury and relaxation are at your fingertips here in this serene community. Come home to a high-end, apartment designed with every need of your in mind.

1 Unit Available
1900 Aquarena Springs Dr.
1900 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
645 sqft
Ready for quality living at an affordable price? Look no further! Live near Texas State University and enjoy a plethora of amenities.

1 Unit Available
1951 Hunter Rd
1951 Hunter Road, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,305
861 sqft
This amazing property was voted the best apartment project for 2012 awarded by the Austin business journal! Located on a beautiful creek you'll be surrounded by inspiring wooded and lake views in an unparalleled community.

1 Unit Available
1011 Wonderworld Dr.
1011 Wonder World Drive, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
773 sqft
Experience the luxurious and laidback style of these stunning San Marcos apartments. Choose from a wide variety of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans to suit your family or individual must-haves.

1 Unit Available
1230 N. LBJ Dr.
1230 North Lbj Drive, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
545 sqft
Check out this great community! Located right up the hill from Texas State University, you can quickly walk to class or catch the TxState shuttle! Lounge by the pool and study on a sunny day, head to the complimentary coffee bar during office hours,

1 Unit Available
1518 Old Ranch Road 12
1518 Old Ranch Road 12, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
615 sqft
Nestled in the rolling hills of San Marcos is this delightful community, designed for convenience and quality. Enjoy a plunge into one of the pools or just relax in the hot tub.

1 Unit Available
1606 IH 35 Frontage Rd
1606 I 35, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
650 sqft
Welcome to upscale living at this inviting community! You'll be treated to comfort and practicality in an unbeatable residential atmosphere full of exciting amenities! Play a game of basketball or volleyball, work out in the fitness center or relax

1 Unit Available
1348 Thorpe Ln.
1348 Thorpe Lane, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
549 sqft
This small, cozy community is a wonderful place to call home. Your pets will love it too with all the green spaces and places to play.

Millview West
1 Unit Available
200 Robbie Ln
200 Robbie Lane, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
463 sqft
Live right by the Bobcat Stadium, HEB and IH-35! This location cannot be beat! Community features include single stream recycling, a swimming pool, hot tub, dog park, on-site laundry facility, weight room, BBQ areas, a courtyard and coffee bar! The

Dunbar
1 Unit Available
616 W MLK
616 West Martin Luther King Jr Drive, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

1 Unit Available
1654 Post Rd.
1654 Post Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
673 sqft
Leave near Post Road in the heart of San Marcos, TX. This community is perfect whether you are a family, a student or working professional.

Hughson Heights
1 Unit Available
205 Craddock
205 Craddock Ave, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
750 sqft
This San Marcos beauty has your name on it! Live in a boutique-sized community featuring FREE cable and Internet, a swimming pool, stainless steel appliances, a microwave, walk-in closet, washer and dryer and fireplace! Apartment vacancies move fast

1 Unit Available
1360 Thorpe Lane - 1102
1360 Thorpe Lane, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
480 sqft
Palms apartment homes are located walking distance from the Texas State Bobcat stadium and conveniently located near restaurants and stores. The property is also only a block away from a bus stop.

1 Unit Available
110 Trestle Tree - C
110 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
**Available for a May Move In** This Beautiful 1/1 home for rent in San Marcos TX with Neighborhood Access to the Blanco River.

1 Unit Available
322 Trestle Tree
322 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
500 sqft
***Pre Leasing for a August Move In*** Cozy 1 Bed/1 Bath located in the desirable subdivision of Blanco River Village. Subdivision has walking access to the Blanco River. Upstairs leased separately.

1 Unit Available
238 Trestle Tree
238 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
500 sqft
**Pre Leasing for a July Move In** Quaint 1 bedroom unit in duplex style home with washer/dryer in garage. Less than 1 mile drive to IH-35 and close to Grocery Stores, Outlet Malls.

Welcome to the June 2020 San Marcos Rent Report. San Marcos rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Marcos rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Welcome to the June 2020 San Marcos Rent Report. San Marcos rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Marcos rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

San Marcos rent trends were flat over the past month

San Marcos rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in San Marcos stand at $964 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,199 for a two-bedroom. San Marcos' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Marcos, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    San Marcos rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in San Marcos, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. San Marcos is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • San Marcos' median two-bedroom rent of $1,199 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in San Marcos.
    • While San Marcos' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Marcos than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in San Marcos.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

