52 Apartments for rent in San Marcos, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for San Marcos renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
17 Units Available
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1150 sqft
Hardwood floors and granite counters in air-conditioned apartments. Internet cafe, media room and 24-hour gym on-site. Within walking distance of the Red Oak Village Shopping Center and movie theater. Next to I-35.
7 Units Available
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
1223 sqft
Backs onto Blanco River with downtown a short drive away along Hopkins Street. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with hardwood cabinets, black appliances, private balcony/patio and in-unit W/D. Clubhouse, gated community. Pets welcome.
$
Blanco Gardens
18 Units Available
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$987
747 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Nest Apartments! Our beautiful community offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments, featuring modern finishes, designer colors, and superior attention to detail.
$
22 Units Available
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature air conditioning, built-in bookshelves, fireplaces and washer/dryer. Community includes swimming pool, BBQ grills, volleyball court and pet stations. Located close to Texas State University, Bobcat Stadium and William and Eleanor Crook Park.
$
39 Units Available
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1473 sqft
McCarty Commons, a vibrant lifestyle community in the heart of San Marcos, satisfies those who want to be connected to the surrounding area, minutes from business hubs, shopping, dining & recreation.
14 Units Available
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1252 sqft
New elegant apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds offer clubhouse, media center, playground, business center, pool and more. Minutes from downtown San Marcos amenities and Texas State University.

1 Unit Available
3939 S Interstate 35
3939 I 35, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
78666 properties has various options, with additional floor plans to choose from. The A-1s are generally the lower priced plan. The A-2 and A-3s range in the upper 1500-2000 range.

Blanco Gardens
1 Unit Available
806 Barbara Dr
806 Barbara Drive, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1170 sqft
Neat Home with Lots of Character - The character in this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath plus Bonus Room/Large Office will make you fall in love with its character.

1 Unit Available
1900 Aquarena Springs Dr.
1900 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready for quality living at an affordable price? Look no further! Live near Texas State University and enjoy a plethora of amenities.

1 Unit Available
1230 N. LBJ Dr.
1230 North Lbj Drive, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out this great community! Located right up the hill from Texas State University, you can quickly walk to class or catch the TxState shuttle! Lounge by the pool and study on a sunny day, head to the complimentary coffee bar during office hours,

1 Unit Available
921 Sagewood Trail
921 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1550 sqft
JULY MOVE-IN! Renovated (not shown in pics) 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex in San Marcos. Spacious open floor plan with ample storage space, 2 car garage, and fenced backyard. Huge master bedroom! All bedrooms upstairs.

1 Unit Available
902 Sagewood Trail
902 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1446 sqft
REDUCED DEPOSIT TO $1000! JULY MOVE IN!! Apply Online To Save Your Spot!!! Video-https://youtu.be/AwlfwHYc6Rs 3 Bedrooms (all on second story), 2.5 bathrooms.

Westover
1 Unit Available
1420 Hopkins - B
1420 Hopkins Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$690
590 sqft
Small, but cute with garage and 2 bedroom/1 bath, fenced yard, washer & dryer included. No more than 2 people allowed.

1 Unit Available
110 Trestle Tree - C
110 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
**Available for a May Move In** This Beautiful 1/1 home for rent in San Marcos TX with Neighborhood Access to the Blanco River.

1 Unit Available
256 Trestle Tree
256 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1200 sqft
This modern two-story 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home is zoned as a condo with low-maintenance exterior since landscaping is taken care of by the homeowners association.

Feltner
1 Unit Available
200 Sherwood Street
200 Sherwood Street, San Marcos, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1552 sqft
4 bedroom home with large fenced yard. All wood, tile, and and faux wood floors. No carpet.

Blanco Gardens
1 Unit Available
620 Barbara DR
620 Barbara Drive, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1728 sqft
Charming Mid-Century home on a large corner lot offers 3 bedrooms, 1 & 1/2 baths, spacious living and dining area, original hardwood floors, ceiling fans, stainless appliances, newer roof, covered front porch, detached storage building and much more.

1 Unit Available
225 N Comanche St
225 North Comanche Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
840 sqft
225 N Comanche St Available 08/10/20 Little Big Town Charm and Lifestyle - Live, Work, Eat, Play in one of the most convenient locations in town.
Results within 1 mile of San Marcos

1 Unit Available
20115 San Marcos Hwy - 2C
20115 San Marcos Hwy, Caldwell County, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***Available July 7*** Recently remodeled 1 bedroom / 1 bath.
Results within 5 miles of San Marcos
23 Units Available
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1430 sqft
Just off I-35 across from Target and Kohl's. Gated community with fitness center, swimming pool, and a business center. Air-conditioned units include fully equipped kitchens and private patios/balconies.
53 Units Available
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
Studio
$1,015
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1056 sqft
Lovely apartments surrounded by sprawling green landscaping. Community boasts a private yoga studio and electric vehicle charging. Apartment amenities include designer cabinets, nine-foot ceilings and French patio doors. Garden tubs in select units.
10 Units Available
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,194
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you cherish living in a sophisticated setting with unparalleled finishes, then come home to Ariza Plum Creek Apartments in Kyle, TX. Convenience and comfort blend together to create a living experience that exudes elegance and style.

1 Unit Available
120 Myrtle St.
120 Myrtle Street, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1296 sqft
Cute 1 story in the Waterleaf neighborhood in Kyle. 3 bed, 2 bath, large fenced in yard and 1 car garage. Wood laminate floors in living and hallway. New carpet being installed in the bedrooms. Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator.

1 Unit Available
627 Evening Star
627 Evening Star, Kyle, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1515 sqft
Beautiful one story home 4 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan concept. Built in 2018, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Tile throughout the walk ways & carpet in the living room and bedroom areas. Large backyard great for entertaining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in San Marcos, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for San Marcos renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

