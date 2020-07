Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal ice maker range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed courtyard parking pool bbq/grill hot tub pet friendly volleyball court accessible online portal

Want to be close to the action but able to get away from it all? Have it all here at Clarewood. With great amenities in a quiet setting, Clarewood is on the on the bus route, minutes from campus with easy access to restaurants, shopping and all the features San Marcos has to offer.



Enjoy the pool, hot tub and sand volleyball court or come visit us for your morning coffee at our coffee bar.



Complete with stylish yet comfortable interiors and local conveniences, Clarewood offers the carefree living you've earned and the lifestyle you deserve. Take a tour today and find your home at Clarewood.