Apartment List
/
TX
/
san marcos
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

72 Apartments for rent in San Marcos, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to San Marcos renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
1223 sqft
Backs onto Blanco River with downtown a short drive away along Hopkins Street. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with hardwood cabinets, black appliances, private balcony/patio and in-unit W/D. Clubhouse, gated community. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1150 sqft
Hardwood floors and granite counters in air-conditioned apartments. Internet cafe, media room and 24-hour gym on-site. Within walking distance of the Red Oak Village Shopping Center and movie theater. Next to I-35.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
$
Blanco Gardens
18 Units Available
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$987
747 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Nest Apartments! Our beautiful community offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments, featuring modern finishes, designer colors, and superior attention to detail.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
6 Units Available
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right off I-35. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse and basketball court. Pet-friendly. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, fireplaces, updated appliances, and patios or a balcony.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1022 sqft
San Marcos apartment community near I-35. One- and two-bedroom homes feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry, and stainless-steel appliances. Community amenities include a dog park, a pool with sun deck, and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
8 Units Available
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$952
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1078 sqft
Encino Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 26 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country. Offering comfortably priced 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes less than 5 minutes from the San Marcos Historic Downtown Square.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,346
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious in-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community also offers gym, pool, parking, and conference room. Great location close to dining, parks, and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
$
39 Units Available
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1473 sqft
McCarty Commons, a vibrant lifestyle community in the heart of San Marcos, satisfies those who want to be connected to the surrounding area, minutes from business hubs, shopping, dining & recreation.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
14 Units Available
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1252 sqft
New elegant apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds offer clubhouse, media center, playground, business center, pool and more. Minutes from downtown San Marcos amenities and Texas State University.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
8 Units Available
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$992
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
996 sqft
Sienna Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 13 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
5 Units Available
Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Welcome Home to Park Hill Apartment Homes! Tucked away in a wooded oasis, our cozy community offers a variety of thoughtfully created one and two bedroom apartment homes for you to choose from while still being just minutes away from everything you

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
250 South Stagecoach Trail
250 Stagecoach Trail, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1295 sqft
Live here and experience ultimate value in luxury apartment living. Inside the limited-entry access gates you'll find a long list of amenities and impeccably maintained landscaping and grounds.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
1011 Wonderworld Dr.
1011 Wonder World Drive, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the luxurious and laidback style of these stunning San Marcos apartments. Choose from a wide variety of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans to suit your family or individual must-haves.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
1230 N. LBJ Dr.
1230 North Lbj Drive, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out this great community! Located right up the hill from Texas State University, you can quickly walk to class or catch the TxState shuttle! Lounge by the pool and study on a sunny day, head to the complimentary coffee bar during office hours,

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
1606 IH 35 Frontage Rd
1606 I 35, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
650 sqft
Welcome to upscale living at this inviting community! You'll be treated to comfort and practicality in an unbeatable residential atmosphere full of exciting amenities! Play a game of basketball or volleyball, work out in the fitness center or relax

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
1348 Thorpe Ln.
1348 Thorpe Lane, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This small, cozy community is a wonderful place to call home. Your pets will love it too with all the green spaces and places to play.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Millview West
1 Unit Available
200 Robbie Ln
200 Robbie Lane, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
463 sqft
Live right by the Bobcat Stadium, HEB and IH-35! This location cannot be beat! Community features include single stream recycling, a swimming pool, hot tub, dog park, on-site laundry facility, weight room, BBQ areas, a courtyard and coffee bar! The

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3939 S Interstate 35
3939 I 35, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
78666 properties has various options, with additional floor plans to choose from. The A-1s are generally the lower priced plan. The A-2 and A-3s range in the upper 1500-2000 range.
Results within 5 miles of San Marcos
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
13 Units Available
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
1273 sqft
Close to Plum Creek Golf Course and Farm-to-Market Road. Modern apartments include granite counters, a patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Community has a pool, a gym and free parking for residents.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
23 Units Available
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1430 sqft
Just off I-35 across from Target and Kohl's. Gated community with fitness center, swimming pool, and a business center. Air-conditioned units include fully equipped kitchens and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
53 Units Available
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
Studio
$1,015
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1056 sqft
Lovely apartments surrounded by sprawling green landscaping. Community boasts a private yoga studio and electric vehicle charging. Apartment amenities include designer cabinets, nine-foot ceilings and French patio doors. Garden tubs in select units.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
20 Units Available
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1360 sqft
This beautiful, upscale community offers easy access to Texas State University and the area's best schools and parks. This gated community offers a resort-style pool, manicured courtyard and a fenced-in dog park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
10 Units Available
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,194
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you cherish living in a sophisticated setting with unparalleled finishes, then come home to Ariza Plum Creek Apartments in Kyle, TX. Convenience and comfort blend together to create a living experience that exudes elegance and style.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
4925 CROMWELL DR
4925 Cromwell Drive, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,194
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Escape from the city life and reward yourself with the carefree apartment home living you deserve, today! The wide range of amenities will allow you to relax and enjoy your home amp; surroundings.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in San Marcos, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to San Marcos renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Marcos 3 BedroomsSan Marcos Accessible Apartments
San Marcos Apartments with BalconySan Marcos Apartments with GarageSan Marcos Apartments with GymSan Marcos Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Marcos Apartments with Move-in Specials
San Marcos Apartments with ParkingSan Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Marcos Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blanco Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District