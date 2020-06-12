72 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Marcos, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
17 Units Available
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1081 sqft
New elegant apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds offer clubhouse, media center, playground, business center, pool and more. Minutes from downtown San Marcos amenities and Texas State University.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
$
40 Units Available
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1099 sqft
McCarty Commons, a vibrant lifestyle community in the heart of San Marcos, satisfies those who want to be connected to the surrounding area, minutes from business hubs, shopping, dining & recreation.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
3 Units Available
Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
897 sqft
San Marcos apartment community near I-35. One- and two-bedroom homes feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry, and stainless-steel appliances. Community amenities include a dog park, a pool with sun deck, and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$992
870 sqft
Sienna Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 13 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$952
892 sqft
Encino Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 26 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country. Offering comfortably priced 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes less than 5 minutes from the San Marcos Historic Downtown Square.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
$
Blanco Gardens
18 Units Available
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$987
747 sqft
Welcome home to Nest Apartments! Our beautiful community offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments, featuring modern finishes, designer colors, and superior attention to detail.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
8 Units Available
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
974 sqft
Right off I-35. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse and basketball court. Pet-friendly. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, fireplaces, updated appliances, and patios or a balcony.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
$
7 Units Available
Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Welcome Home to Park Hill Apartment Homes! Tucked away in a wooded oasis, our cozy community offers a variety of thoughtfully created one and two bedroom apartment homes for you to choose from while still being just minutes away from everything you
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
960 sqft
Hardwood floors and granite counters in air-conditioned apartments. Internet cafe, media room and 24-hour gym on-site. Within walking distance of the Red Oak Village Shopping Center and movie theater. Next to I-35.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
863 sqft
Backs onto Blanco River with downtown a short drive away along Hopkins Street. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with hardwood cabinets, black appliances, private balcony/patio and in-unit W/D. Clubhouse, gated community. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
$
25 Units Available
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
862 sqft
Apartments feature air conditioning, built-in bookshelves, fireplaces and washer/dryer. Community includes swimming pool, BBQ grills, volleyball court and pet stations. Located close to Texas State University, Bobcat Stadium and William and Eleanor Crook Park.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heritage
1 Unit Available
606 Blanco St
606 Blanco Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
807 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath - APPLICATION PENDING--- AVAILABLE 6/6: This home is located in a well-established neighborhood close to Texas State University. It has original hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, laundry room, and a nice size yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rio Vista
1 Unit Available
128 Riviera
128 Riviera Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
128 Riviera Available 08/31/20 - HOUSE- CA/CH, DW, RANGE, FRIDGE, W/D CONNECTIONS, CARPORT, STORAGE BUILDING, Tenant is required to keep the gas on***NO PETS*** No Pets Allowed (RLNE4207239)

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Blanco Gardens
1 Unit Available
806 Barbara Dr
806 Barbara Drive, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1170 sqft
Neat Home with Lots of Character - The character in this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath plus Bonus Room/Large Office will make you fall in love with its character.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
310 Pat Garrison, B7
310 Pat Garrison Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
918 sqft
310 Pat Garrison, B7 Available 08/04/20 310 Pat Garrison, B7 - Schedule showings with office - 512-667-6485 Available for showings. (RLNE3430409)

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Blanco Gardens
1 Unit Available
Colony Square
705 River Rd, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
854 sqft
You are going to love coming home to this awesome place! Recently renovated, enjoy many indulgence such as granite counters, custom cabinetry, mosaic backsplashes and stainless steel or black appliances.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1013 Chestnut St Apt D3
1013 Chestnut Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
Luxurious and spacious 2BR/2BA condo within walking distance of campus.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Downtown San Marcos
1 Unit Available
214 E. San Antonio Street
214 East San Antonio Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1173 sqft
Live in the center of all the San Marcos fun, only a short walk from the TSU campus and instant access to San Marcos' favorite hot spots. Enjoy a unique living experience with plenty of perks and amenities available.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Hughson Heights
1 Unit Available
111 Fenway Loop
111 Fenway Loop, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
This boutique-sized, quiet peaceful community offers an affordable price with a superior location. Live only one mile from TSU and right on the Bobcat Tram route.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
1400 Clarewood Dr.
1400 Clarewood Drive, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
862 sqft
Welcome home! Live right on the Tram route, only minutes from campus in this relaxing retreat! WIth great amenities in a quiet setting, you'll be close to the action yet able to get away from it all.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Rio Vista
1 Unit Available
1001 Haynes Street - 1
1001 Haynes Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1001 Haynes Street - 1 in San Marcos. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Dunbar
1 Unit Available
201 S. Mitchell St. - 1
201 South Mitchell Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
**AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST MOVE IN* Remodeled townhouse in a great location. Water and trash are paid for, plus washer, dryer, and refrigerator are all included with the home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Southwest Hills
1 Unit Available
Hillyer St. - 1002
1002 Hillyer Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
*JULY MOVE IN* Lovely San Marcos Duplex 2 bed / 1 bath with tile flooring throughout.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Westover
1 Unit Available
1420 Hopkins - B
1420 Hopkins Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$690
590 sqft
Small, but cute with garage and 2 bedroom/1 bath, fenced yard, washer & dryer included. No more than 2 people allowed.

June 2020 San Marcos Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Marcos Rent Report. San Marcos rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Marcos rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

San Marcos rent trends were flat over the past month

San Marcos rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in San Marcos stand at $964 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,199 for a two-bedroom. San Marcos' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Marcos, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    San Marcos rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in San Marcos, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. San Marcos is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • San Marcos' median two-bedroom rent of $1,199 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in San Marcos.
    • While San Marcos' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Marcos than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in San Marcos.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

