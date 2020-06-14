Apartment List
119 Apartments for rent in San Marcos, TX with garage

San Marcos apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail...
1 of 56

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1022 sqft
San Marcos apartment community near I-35. One- and two-bedroom homes feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry, and stainless-steel appliances. Community amenities include a dog park, a pool with sun deck, and a 24-hour gym.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,346
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious in-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community also offers gym, pool, parking, and conference room. Great location close to dining, parks, and nightlife.
1 of 76

1 of 76

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
$
39 Units Available
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1473 sqft
McCarty Commons, a vibrant lifestyle community in the heart of San Marcos, satisfies those who want to be connected to the surrounding area, minutes from business hubs, shopping, dining & recreation.
1 of 5

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
$
5 Units Available
Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Welcome Home to Park Hill Apartment Homes! Tucked away in a wooded oasis, our cozy community offers a variety of thoughtfully created one and two bedroom apartment homes for you to choose from while still being just minutes away from everything you

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
1001 Leah Avenue
1001 Leah Avenue, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury and relaxation are at your fingertips here in this serene community. Come home to a high-end, apartment designed with every need of your in mind.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
235 HAY BARN
235 Hary Barn Drive, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1420 sqft
NEW ON MARKET - CUTE HOME, GREAT LOCATION IN BETWEEN SAN MARCOS AND AUSTIN, CLOSER TO SAN MARCOS. AVAILABLE NOW......3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE. PET CASE BY CASE DECISION W/ EXTRA DEPOSIT. COME VIEW TODAY!! (RLNE5640754)

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hughson Heights
1 Unit Available
119 Crest Drive
119 Crest Drive, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1375 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING NEW PAINT! 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Duplex Ready for Tenants - Available NOW...This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Duplex is conveniently located on the end of a cul-de-sac and close to Texas State Bus stop.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
875 Sagewood Trail
875 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2710 sqft
Check Out This 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath! - AVAILABLE 6/26: Move-in day is just around the corner! This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath features hardy plank vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, carpet in bedrooms, washer, dryer in unit and a 2 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hughson Heights
1 Unit Available
122 Crest Drive
122 Crest Drive, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
122 Crest Drive Available 07/23/20 Spacious and Clean 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex with Garage - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, two-story duplex is located at the end of a col-de-sac.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
921 Sagewood Trail
921 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1550 sqft
JULY MOVE-IN! Renovated (not shown in pics) 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex in San Marcos. Spacious open floor plan with ample storage space, 2 car garage, and fenced backyard. Huge master bedroom! All bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
902 Sagewood Trail
902 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1446 sqft
REDUCED DEPOSIT TO $1000! JULY MOVE IN!! Apply Online To Save Your Spot!!! Video-https://youtu.be/AwlfwHYc6Rs 3 Bedrooms (all on second story), 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Westover
1 Unit Available
1420 Hopkins - B
1420 Hopkins Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$690
590 sqft
Small, but cute with garage and 2 bedroom/1 bath, fenced yard, washer & dryer included. No more than 2 people allowed.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
110 Trestle Tree - C
110 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
**Available for a May Move In** This Beautiful 1/1 home for rent in San Marcos TX with Neighborhood Access to the Blanco River.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
101 Tallow
101 Tallow Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2375 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Built in 2017 4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Corner Lot Home in the desirable community of Cottonwood Creek in San Marcos TX. 11.5 acre Park in the subdivision with Top Rated Bowie Elementary School across the street.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
256 Trestle Tree
256 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1200 sqft
This modern two-story 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home is zoned as a condo with low-maintenance exterior since landscaping is taken care of by the homeowners association.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
238 Trestle Tree
238 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
500 sqft
**Pre Leasing for a July Move In** Quaint 1 bedroom unit in duplex style home with washer/dryer in garage. Less than 1 mile drive to IH-35 and close to Grocery Stores, Outlet Malls.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
118 Trestle Tree
118 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Nice stand alone 2-2.5 condo with a relatively large fenced yard and two car garage. Washer and Dryer included.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
232 Trestle Tree
232 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
500 sqft
All bills paid including Electricity, water, waste-water, trash, high-speed internet and cable. This small 1-1 has access to half of a two car garage. Full size washer dryer included. Ready for a July 25th move-in. No pets allowed.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
807 Sagewood Trail
807 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2544 sqft
3/2 duplex - near bus route to TXST- fenced back yard. Just off the cul-de-sac on Sagewood this is a great place for students wishing to be near the bus route. Please call our office to set up a showing.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
204 Lake Glen
204 Lake Gln, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1446 sqft
Very clean and cute three bedroom, two bath in Cottonwood Creek; backs up to greenbelt. Tile throughout common areas, granite counter-tops, washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Fenced in back yard, sprinkler system, landscaping.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Highland
1 Unit Available
105 Cypress Court
105 Cypress Court, San Marcos, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2544 sqft
Beautiful home that is very conveniently located and only a few minutes to Texas State University and other major attractions in San Marcos. The home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a 2-car garage, and a huge deck in the back yard.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
414 Easton
414 Easton Drive, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2216 sqft
This beautiful home is located in the master planned community of Blanco Vista in-between San Marcos and Kyle. Only a couple hundred yards from the Five-Mile Dam Park and to Blanco Vista Elementary.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Franklin Square - Bishops Crossing
1 Unit Available
2035 Nevada Street
2035 Nevada Street, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
Great house for rent. Home is zoned single family so not more than two non-related can live here. Pet ok with approval, 2 max and $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Pictures of home are from previous year when house was vacant.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
225 N Comanche St
225 North Comanche Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
840 sqft
225 N Comanche St Available 08/10/20 Little Big Town Charm and Lifestyle - Live, Work, Eat, Play in one of the most convenient locations in town.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in San Marcos, TX

San Marcos apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

