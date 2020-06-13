Apartment List
/
TX
/
san marcos
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:13 AM

193 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Marcos, TX

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1150 sqft
Hardwood floors and granite counters in air-conditioned apartments. Internet cafe, media room and 24-hour gym on-site. Within walking distance of the Red Oak Village Shopping Center and movie theater. Next to I-35.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$999
996 sqft
Sienna Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 13 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
15 Units Available
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1252 sqft
New elegant apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds offer clubhouse, media center, playground, business center, pool and more. Minutes from downtown San Marcos amenities and Texas State University.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
1223 sqft
Backs onto Blanco River with downtown a short drive away along Hopkins Street. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with hardwood cabinets, black appliances, private balcony/patio and in-unit W/D. Clubhouse, gated community. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1078 sqft
Encino Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 26 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country. Offering comfortably priced 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes less than 5 minutes from the San Marcos Historic Downtown Square.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
$
Blanco Gardens
18 Units Available
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Nest Apartments! Our beautiful community offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments, featuring modern finishes, designer colors, and superior attention to detail.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
$
40 Units Available
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1473 sqft
McCarty Commons, a vibrant lifestyle community in the heart of San Marcos, satisfies those who want to be connected to the surrounding area, minutes from business hubs, shopping, dining & recreation.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hughson Heights
1 Unit Available
122 Crest Drive
122 Crest Drive, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
122 Crest Drive Available 07/23/20 Spacious and Clean 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex with Garage - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, two-story duplex is located at the end of a col-de-sac.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Blanco Gardens
1 Unit Available
617 Conway
617 Conway Drive, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1168 sqft
617 Conway Available 06/22/20 617 Conway - 2004 built home with nice yard. Many trees and fenced back yard. House is close to San Marcos river and easy access to Texas State. Tile floors everywhere but bedrooms, Bedrooms have carpet. (RLNE5814459)

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Franklin Square - Bishops Crossing
1 Unit Available
2018 Hearthstone Dr
2018 Hearthstone Drive, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1380 sqft
Great Neighborhood - Stylish Interior - Hard Surface Flooring Throughout - Immediate Move In available! Reduced deposit with well qualified applicant. Call office to set up an appointment. 512-667-6485 LB V No Pets Allowed (RLNE5812808)

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
235 HAY BARN
235 Hary Barn Drive, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1420 sqft
NEW ON MARKET - CUTE HOME, GREAT LOCATION IN BETWEEN SAN MARCOS AND AUSTIN, CLOSER TO SAN MARCOS. AVAILABLE NOW......3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE. PET CASE BY CASE DECISION W/ EXTRA DEPOSIT. COME VIEW TODAY!! (RLNE5640754)

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hughson Heights
1 Unit Available
119 Crest Drive
119 Crest Drive, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1375 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING NEW PAINT! 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Duplex Ready for Tenants - Available NOW...This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Duplex is conveniently located on the end of a cul-de-sac and close to Texas State Bus stop.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
875 Sagewood Trail
875 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2710 sqft
Check Out This 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath! - AVAILABLE 6/26: Move-in day is just around the corner! This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath features hardy plank vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, carpet in bedrooms, washer, dryer in unit and a 2 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hughson Heights
1 Unit Available
105 LBJ Cove
105 Lbj Cove, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
105 LBJ Cove Available 08/06/20 Great Price on 3/1 Duplex - 3/1 Duplex on quiet culdesac...close to TX ST Campus...but not too close !! Yard maintenance is included in rent. Looking for quality Tenant who will appreciate a quality place to live.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holland Street
1 Unit Available
124 E Holland
124 East Holland Street, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1288 sqft
124 E Holland Available 07/31/20 124 E Holland - Schedule showings with office - 512-667-6485 Charming home located in an established neighborhood with great access to TxState campus, local restaurants and grocery stores.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
100 Cedargrove
100 Cedargrove, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2598 sqft
100 Cedargrove 3BR/3.5BA Duplex

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Hughson Heights
1 Unit Available
111 Crest Dr
111 Crest Drive, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2726 sqft
111 Crest Drive 3BR/2.5BA Luxury Duplex

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
102 Cedargrove
102 Cedargrove, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2598 sqft
102 Cedargrove 3BR/3.5BA Duplex

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
887 Sagewood Trl
887 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2069 sqft
Luxury 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom Duplex

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
891 Sagewood Trl
891 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2042 sqft
Luxury 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom Duplex.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Westover
1 Unit Available
1305 N Bishop St
1305 North Bishop Street, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1133 sqft
1305 Bishop Street 3BR/2BA Duplex With Fenced Backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
116 Cedargrove
116 Cedargrove, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1373 sqft
116 Cedargrove 3BR/3.5BA Duplex

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
885 Sagewood Trl
885 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2069 sqft
Luxury 3BR/3.5BA 885 Duplex with upgraded kitchen and baths. Pet Friendly.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
881 Sagewood Trl
881 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1373 sqft
881 Sagewood Trail

June 2020 San Marcos Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Marcos Rent Report. San Marcos rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Marcos rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 San Marcos Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Marcos Rent Report. San Marcos rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Marcos rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

San Marcos rent trends were flat over the past month

San Marcos rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in San Marcos stand at $964 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,199 for a two-bedroom. San Marcos' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Marcos, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    San Marcos rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in San Marcos, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. San Marcos is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • San Marcos' median two-bedroom rent of $1,199 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in San Marcos.
    • While San Marcos' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Marcos than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in San Marcos.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Marcos 3 BedroomsSan Marcos Accessible Apartments
    San Marcos Apartments with BalconySan Marcos Apartments with GarageSan Marcos Apartments with GymSan Marcos Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Marcos Apartments with Move-in Specials
    San Marcos Apartments with ParkingSan Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Marcos Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
    Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
    Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Blanco Gardens

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
    Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
    Austin Community College District