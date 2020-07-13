82 Apartments for rent in San Marcos, TX with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
18 Units Available
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$986
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,157
1150 sqft
Hardwood floors and granite counters in air-conditioned apartments. Internet cafe, media room and 24-hour gym on-site. Within walking distance of the Red Oak Village Shopping Center and movie theater. Next to I-35.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1022 sqft
San Marcos apartment community near I-35. One- and two-bedroom homes feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry, and stainless-steel appliances. Community amenities include a dog park, a pool with sun deck, and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,103
1078 sqft
Encino Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 26 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country. Offering comfortably priced 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes less than 5 minutes from the San Marcos Historic Downtown Square.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
$
11 Units Available
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature air conditioning, built-in bookshelves, fireplaces and washer/dryer. Community includes swimming pool, BBQ grills, volleyball court and pet stations. Located close to Texas State University, Bobcat Stadium and William and Eleanor Crook Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,057
996 sqft
Sienna Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 13 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1223 sqft
Backs onto Blanco River with downtown a short drive away along Hopkins Street. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with hardwood cabinets, black appliances, private balcony/patio and in-unit W/D. Clubhouse, gated community. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1153 sqft
Right off I-35. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse and basketball court. Pet-friendly. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, fireplaces, updated appliances, and patios or a balcony.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
21 Units Available
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1252 sqft
New elegant apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds offer clubhouse, media center, playground, business center, pool and more. Minutes from downtown San Marcos amenities and Texas State University.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
$
6 Units Available
Blanco Gardens
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$987
747 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Nest Apartments! Our beautiful community offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments, featuring modern finishes, designer colors, and superior attention to detail.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1010 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community also offers gym, pool, parking, and conference room. Great location close to dining, parks, and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
25 Units Available
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,230
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1473 sqft
McCarty Commons, a vibrant lifestyle community in the heart of San Marcos, satisfies those who want to be connected to the surrounding area, minutes from business hubs, shopping, dining & recreation.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1000 sqft
Welcome Home to Park Hill Apartment Homes! Tucked away in a wooded oasis, our cozy community offers a variety of thoughtfully created one and two bedroom apartment homes for you to choose from while still being just minutes away from everything you

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1624 Aquarena Springs Drive - 1, G 158
1624 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
441 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated one bedroom condo, upstairs beautiful remodel High end fixtures and appointments tenants pay water and electric Pool washer dryer included

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1011 Wonderworld Dr.
1011 Wonder World Drive, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the luxurious and laidback style of these stunning San Marcos apartments. Choose from a wide variety of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans to suit your family or individual must-haves.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1400 Clarewood Dr.
1400 Clarewood Drive, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home! Live right on the Tram route, only minutes from campus in this relaxing retreat! WIth great amenities in a quiet setting, you'll be close to the action yet able to get away from it all.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
250 South Stagecoach Trail
250 Stagecoach Trail, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1295 sqft
Live here and experience ultimate value in luxury apartment living. Inside the limited-entry access gates you'll find a long list of amenities and impeccably maintained landscaping and grounds.

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1900 Aquarena Springs Dr.
1900 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready for quality living at an affordable price? Look no further! Live near Texas State University and enjoy a plethora of amenities.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1348 Thorpe Ln.
1348 Thorpe Lane, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This small, cozy community is a wonderful place to call home. Your pets will love it too with all the green spaces and places to play.

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Blanco Gardens
Colony Square
705 River Rd, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$969
854 sqft
You are going to love coming home to this awesome place! Recently renovated, enjoy many indulgence such as granite counters, custom cabinetry, mosaic backsplashes and stainless steel or black appliances.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3939 S Interstate 35
3939 I 35, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
78666 properties has various options, with additional floor plans to choose from. The A-1s are generally the lower priced plan. The A-2 and A-3s range in the upper 1500-2000 range.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1518 Old Ranch Road 12
1518 Old Ranch Road 12, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the rolling hills of San Marcos is this delightful community, designed for convenience and quality. Enjoy a plunge into one of the pools or just relax in the hot tub.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1230 N. LBJ Dr.
1230 North Lbj Drive, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out this great community! Located right up the hill from Texas State University, you can quickly walk to class or catch the TxState shuttle! Lounge by the pool and study on a sunny day, head to the complimentary coffee bar during office hours,

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Millview West
200 Robbie Ln
200 Robbie Lane, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
463 sqft
Live right by the Bobcat Stadium, HEB and IH-35! This location cannot be beat! Community features include single stream recycling, a swimming pool, hot tub, dog park, on-site laundry facility, weight room, BBQ areas, a courtyard and coffee bar! The

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1202 Thorpe Lane
1202 Thorpe Lane, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1036 sqft
Condo located on the Texas State University and city bus route. Conveniently located within walking distance to the stadium, Gold's gym, The Spot, HEB and many other new and upcoming restaurants and coffee shops.

July 2020 San Marcos Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Marcos Rent Report. San Marcos rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Marcos rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

San Marcos rents increased significantly over the past month

San Marcos rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Marcos stand at $968 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,204 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. San Marcos' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of San Marcos, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    San Marcos rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in San Marcos, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. San Marcos is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • San Marcos' median two-bedroom rent of $1,204 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While San Marcos' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Marcos than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in San Marcos.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Round Rock
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    2.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Pflugerville
    $1,280
    $1,580
    -1.2%
    -0.7%
    San Marcos
    $970
    $1,200
    0.4%
    1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

