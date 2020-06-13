Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

19 Accessible Apartments for rent in San Marcos, TX

Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
$
40 Units Available
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1473 sqft
McCarty Commons, a vibrant lifestyle community in the heart of San Marcos, satisfies those who want to be connected to the surrounding area, minutes from business hubs, shopping, dining & recreation.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
1223 sqft
Backs onto Blanco River with downtown a short drive away along Hopkins Street. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with hardwood cabinets, black appliances, private balcony/patio and in-unit W/D. Clubhouse, gated community. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
$
21 Units Available
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature air conditioning, built-in bookshelves, fireplaces and washer/dryer. Community includes swimming pool, BBQ grills, volleyball court and pet stations. Located close to Texas State University, Bobcat Stadium and William and Eleanor Crook Park.
Results within 5 miles of San Marcos
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1430 sqft
Just off I-35 across from Target and Kohl's. Gated community with fitness center, swimming pool, and a business center. Air-conditioned units include fully equipped kitchens and private patios/balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,194
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you cherish living in a sophisticated setting with unparalleled finishes, then come home to Ariza Plum Creek Apartments in Kyle, TX. Convenience and comfort blend together to create a living experience that exudes elegance and style.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5022 Cromwell Dr 170890
5022 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1273 sqft
New | Luxury 3Bdrm | $1694 | Kyle/Buda | W/D Incld - Property Id: 101355 Community Amenities: Resort-Style Swimming Pool, Club House, State of the Art Fitness Center, Controlled Access, Business Center, On-Site Maintenance, Property Manager on

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5024 Cromwell Dr 170890
5024 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1033 sqft
NEW | Luxury 2BD | $1,360 | Kyle/Buda | W/D Incld - Property Id: 101342 Community Amenities: Resort-Style Swimming Pool, Club House, State of the Art Fitness Center, Controlled Access, Business Center, On-Site Maintenance, Property Manager on

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4921 Cromwell Dr. 77863
4921 Cromwell Drive, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
597 sqft
1Bd / 1Ba | W/D Incd | Gated Access | 1 MONTH FREE - Property Id: 149836 That's right! 2nd Chance Rental Opportunity in this Gorgeous Apartment Community in Kyle.
Results within 10 miles of San Marcos
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
43 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$943
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Trails at Buda Ranch
1250 Robert S Light Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,047
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1150 sqft
Perfectly positioned just off of I-35. Spacious apartment homes equipped with amenities such as designer appliances, hardwood-style floors and walk-in closets. Community offers a clubhouse with lounge area, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
42 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,052
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1558 sqft
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
31 Units Available
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1180 sqft
Located close to the heart of historic New Braunfels. Community has fountains, pool, and tanning beds. Units feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1150 sqft
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Stanton
2115 Windsor Boulevard, Lockhart, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Stanton. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Lockhart, TX, provide you with the amenities you want and need.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Strand
150 Amberwood South, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1280 sqft
Natural Texas hill country setting with convenient access to I-35. Comfortable apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and cool air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a refreshing pool, gym, clubhouse and business center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
920 sqft
Close to Courtyard Shopping Center and the New Braunfels Marketplace. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, and larger kitchens. On-site pool. Beautiful, natural surroundings.
Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
22 Units Available
Silverado Crossing
1480 Cabela's Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Texas, this complex offers lavish living in newly built units. One- to three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include nine-foot ceilings, island kitchens with pantries, granite countertops in kitchen/bathroom and more.
Last updated June 12 at 06:54am
$
10 Units Available
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly opened apartment community featuring outdoor grilling stations and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes have walk-in closets, wood-like floors and granite countertops. Easy access to I-35 and near New Braunfels Town Center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$963
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
966 sqft
Twenty minutes from Austin, this apartment community is designed to be inviting and relaxed. Amenities include a resort-style pool and a gym. Interiors feature granite countertops, storage closets, and fenced yards.

June 2020 San Marcos Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Marcos Rent Report. San Marcos rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Marcos rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

San Marcos rent trends were flat over the past month

San Marcos rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in San Marcos stand at $964 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,199 for a two-bedroom. San Marcos' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Marcos, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    San Marcos rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in San Marcos, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. San Marcos is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • San Marcos' median two-bedroom rent of $1,199 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in San Marcos.
    • While San Marcos' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Marcos than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in San Marcos.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

