Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:11 PM

58 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in San Marcos, TX

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
8 Units Available
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
974 sqft
Right off I-35. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse and basketball court. Pet-friendly. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, fireplaces, updated appliances, and patios or a balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1022 sqft
San Marcos apartment community near I-35. One- and two-bedroom homes feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry, and stainless-steel appliances. Community amenities include a dog park, a pool with sun deck, and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$939
892 sqft
Encino Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 26 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country. Offering comfortably priced 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes less than 5 minutes from the San Marcos Historic Downtown Square.
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
$
7 Units Available
Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Welcome Home to Park Hill Apartment Homes! Tucked away in a wooded oasis, our cozy community offers a variety of thoughtfully created one and two bedroom apartment homes for you to choose from while still being just minutes away from everything you
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
16 Units Available
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
960 sqft
Hardwood floors and granite counters in air-conditioned apartments. Internet cafe, media room and 24-hour gym on-site. Within walking distance of the Red Oak Village Shopping Center and movie theater. Next to I-35.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
863 sqft
Backs onto Blanco River with downtown a short drive away along Hopkins Street. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with hardwood cabinets, black appliances, private balcony/patio and in-unit W/D. Clubhouse, gated community. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$990
870 sqft
Sienna Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 13 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country.
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
$
25 Units Available
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
862 sqft
Apartments feature air conditioning, built-in bookshelves, fireplaces and washer/dryer. Community includes swimming pool, BBQ grills, volleyball court and pet stations. Located close to Texas State University, Bobcat Stadium and William and Eleanor Crook Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:36pm
$
37 Units Available
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1099 sqft
McCarty Commons, a vibrant lifestyle community in the heart of San Marcos, satisfies those who want to be connected to the surrounding area, minutes from business hubs, shopping, dining & recreation.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Blanco Gardens
1 Unit Available
806 Barbara Dr
806 Barbara Drive, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1170 sqft
Neat Home with Lots of Character - The character in this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath plus Bonus Room/Large Office will make you fall in love with its character.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
310 Pat Garrison, B7
310 Pat Garrison Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
864 sqft
310 Pat Garrison, B7 Available 08/04/20 310 Pat Garrison, B7 - Schedule showings with office - 512-667-6485 Available for showings. (RLNE3430409)

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1013 Chestnut St Apt D3
1013 Chestnut Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
Luxurious and spacious 2BR/2BA condo within walking distance of campus.

Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Downtown San Marcos
1 Unit Available
214 E. San Antonio Street
214 East San Antonio Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1173 sqft
Live in the center of all the San Marcos fun, only a short walk from the TSU campus and instant access to San Marcos' favorite hot spots. Enjoy a unique living experience with plenty of perks and amenities available.

Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
1 Unit Available
1400 Clarewood Dr.
1400 Clarewood Drive, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
862 sqft
Welcome home! Live right on the Tram route, only minutes from campus in this relaxing retreat! WIth great amenities in a quiet setting, you'll be close to the action yet able to get away from it all.

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
1624 Aquarena Springs Drive - 1, A 106
1624 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
720 sqft
Beautifully updated Condo Upstairs 2 beds 2 baths washer dryer included Granite in kitchen all hard surface floors

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1202 Thorpe Lane
1202 Thorpe Lane, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1036 sqft
Available for Immediate move in! Beautiful and spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo with an open floor plan. Downstairs unit with a private patio with access from each bedroom. 2 Reserved parking spaces covered and uncovered.

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Westover
1 Unit Available
1410 Marlton Street
1410 Marlton Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
5040 sqft
Spacious 2 bed, 1.5 bath home with private back yard located in a quiet neighborhood. Tile flooring throughout. Pets welcome on case-by-case basis. No showings at this time. Video tour available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
256 Trestle Tree
256 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1200 sqft
This modern two-story 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home is zoned as a condo with low-maintenance exterior since landscaping is taken care of by the homeowners association.

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
118 Trestle Tree
118 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Nice stand alone 2-2.5 condo with a relatively large fenced yard and two car garage. Washer and Dryer included.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
18 Units Available
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr, Kyle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
993 sqft
This beautiful, upscale community offers easy access to Texas State University and the area's best schools and parks. This gated community offers a resort-style pool, manicured courtyard and a fenced-in dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
24 Units Available
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave, Kyle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1176 sqft
Just off I-35 across from Target and Kohl's. Gated community with fitness center, swimming pool, and a business center. Air-conditioned units include fully equipped kitchens and private patios/balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
52 Units Available
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1056 sqft
Lovely apartments surrounded by sprawling green landscaping. Community boasts a private yoga studio and electric vehicle charging. Apartment amenities include designer cabinets, nine-foot ceilings and French patio doors. Garden tubs in select units.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
14 Units Available
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1034 sqft
Close to Plum Creek Golf Course and Farm-to-Market Road. Modern apartments include granite counters, a patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Community has a pool, a gym and free parking for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 12:36pm
10 Units Available
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1035 sqft
If you cherish living in a sophisticated setting with unparalleled finishes, then come home to Ariza Plum Creek Apartments in Kyle, TX. Convenience and comfort blend together to create a living experience that exudes elegance and style.

June 2020 San Marcos Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Marcos Rent Report. San Marcos rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Marcos rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

San Marcos rent trends were flat over the past month

San Marcos rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in San Marcos stand at $964 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,199 for a two-bedroom. San Marcos' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Marcos, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    San Marcos rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in San Marcos, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. San Marcos is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • San Marcos' median two-bedroom rent of $1,199 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in San Marcos.
    • While San Marcos' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Marcos than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in San Marcos.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

