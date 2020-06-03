Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
1009/1011 Haynes - 1009
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:27 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1009/1011 Haynes - 1009
1009 Haynes Street
·
No Longer Available
San Marcos
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balconies
Apartments with Pools
Apartments with Parking
Location
1009 Haynes Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Rio Vista
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
remodeled 2 bed 1 bath large shady yard
includes washer dryer fridge and stove
window units for cooling
new windows
pet friendly
tenants pays all utilities and lawn care
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1009/1011 Haynes - 1009 have any available units?
1009/1011 Haynes - 1009 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1009/1011 Haynes - 1009 have?
Some of 1009/1011 Haynes - 1009's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1009/1011 Haynes - 1009 currently offering any rent specials?
1009/1011 Haynes - 1009 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009/1011 Haynes - 1009 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009/1011 Haynes - 1009 is pet friendly.
Does 1009/1011 Haynes - 1009 offer parking?
No, 1009/1011 Haynes - 1009 does not offer parking.
Does 1009/1011 Haynes - 1009 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1009/1011 Haynes - 1009 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009/1011 Haynes - 1009 have a pool?
No, 1009/1011 Haynes - 1009 does not have a pool.
Does 1009/1011 Haynes - 1009 have accessible units?
No, 1009/1011 Haynes - 1009 does not have accessible units.
Does 1009/1011 Haynes - 1009 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009/1011 Haynes - 1009 does not have units with dishwashers.
