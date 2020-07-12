/
blanco gardens
100 Apartments for rent in Blanco Gardens, San Marcos, TX
6 Units Available
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$987
747 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Nest Apartments! Our beautiful community offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments, featuring modern finishes, designer colors, and superior attention to detail.
1 Unit Available
Colony Square
705 River Rd, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$969
854 sqft
You are going to love coming home to this awesome place! Recently renovated, enjoy many indulgence such as granite counters, custom cabinetry, mosaic backsplashes and stainless steel or black appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Blanco Gardens
11 Units Available
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature air conditioning, built-in bookshelves, fireplaces and washer/dryer. Community includes swimming pool, BBQ grills, volleyball court and pet stations. Located close to Texas State University, Bobcat Stadium and William and Eleanor Crook Park.
8 Units Available
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1223 sqft
Backs onto Blanco River with downtown a short drive away along Hopkins Street. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with hardwood cabinets, black appliances, private balcony/patio and in-unit W/D. Clubhouse, gated community. Pets welcome.
1 Unit Available
1624 Aquarena Springs Drive - 1, G 158
1624 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
441 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated one bedroom condo, upstairs beautiful remodel High end fixtures and appointments tenants pay water and electric Pool washer dryer included
1 Unit Available
1400 Clarewood Dr.
1400 Clarewood Drive, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home! Live right on the Tram route, only minutes from campus in this relaxing retreat! WIth great amenities in a quiet setting, you'll be close to the action yet able to get away from it all.
1 Unit Available
202 Mill St
202 Mill Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
HOUSE near a multitude of amenities and the university. Nice fenced backyard!
1 Unit Available
1348 Thorpe Ln.
1348 Thorpe Lane, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This small, cozy community is a wonderful place to call home. Your pets will love it too with all the green spaces and places to play.
1 Unit Available
214 E. San Antonio Street
214 East San Antonio Street, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1173 sqft
Live in the center of all the San Marcos fun, only a short walk from the TSU campus and instant access to San Marcos' favorite hot spots. Enjoy a unique living experience with plenty of perks and amenities available.
1 Unit Available
200 Robbie Ln
200 Robbie Lane, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
463 sqft
Live right by the Bobcat Stadium, HEB and IH-35! This location cannot be beat! Community features include single stream recycling, a swimming pool, hot tub, dog park, on-site laundry facility, weight room, BBQ areas, a courtyard and coffee bar! The
1 Unit Available
1202 Thorpe Lane
1202 Thorpe Lane, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1036 sqft
Condo located on the Texas State University and city bus route. Conveniently located within walking distance to the stadium, Gold's gym, The Spot, HEB and many other new and upcoming restaurants and coffee shops.
1 Unit Available
165 S Guadalupe Street
165 South Guadalupe Street, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Want to live downtown? Now you can live in this 3 bedroom/2 bath apartment just off the San Marcos Square. Walk to to Texas State campus, local restaurants and bars, and walk to the river. Large fenced patios or super large balconies.
1 Unit Available
110 Mill St
110 Mill Street, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1024 sqft
In Mid-Town, close to a multitude of amenities and the university, with a nice backyard! Across the street from Texas State University Apartments and university bus line stop.
1 Unit Available
314 E. Hutchison - Foxtrot
314 East Hutchison Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
825 sqft
Second floor 2/1 apartment with stained and sealed concrete floors Uptown professional grade apartments downtown convenient to the University, the San Marcos River and to Restaurants downtown on the Square.
Results within 5 miles of Blanco Gardens
9 Units Available
Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1022 sqft
San Marcos apartment community near I-35. One- and two-bedroom homes feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry, and stainless-steel appliances. Community amenities include a dog park, a pool with sun deck, and a 24-hour gym.
3 Units Available
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,103
1078 sqft
Encino Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 26 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country. Offering comfortably priced 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes less than 5 minutes from the San Marcos Historic Downtown Square.
5 Units Available
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,057
996 sqft
Sienna Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 13 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country.
11 Units Available
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1153 sqft
Right off I-35. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse and basketball court. Pet-friendly. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, fireplaces, updated appliances, and patios or a balcony.
18 Units Available
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$986
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,157
1150 sqft
Hardwood floors and granite counters in air-conditioned apartments. Internet cafe, media room and 24-hour gym on-site. Within walking distance of the Red Oak Village Shopping Center and movie theater. Next to I-35.
21 Units Available
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1252 sqft
New elegant apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds offer clubhouse, media center, playground, business center, pool and more. Minutes from downtown San Marcos amenities and Texas State University.
7 Units Available
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1010 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community also offers gym, pool, parking, and conference room. Great location close to dining, parks, and nightlife.
25 Units Available
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,230
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1473 sqft
McCarty Commons, a vibrant lifestyle community in the heart of San Marcos, satisfies those who want to be connected to the surrounding area, minutes from business hubs, shopping, dining & recreation.
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1000 sqft
Welcome Home to Park Hill Apartment Homes! Tucked away in a wooded oasis, our cozy community offers a variety of thoughtfully created one and two bedroom apartment homes for you to choose from while still being just minutes away from everything you
1 Unit Available
100 Cedargrove
100 Cedargrove, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2598 sqft
100 Cedargrove 3BR/3.5BA Duplex
