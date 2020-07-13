All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

Villas of Henderson Pass

16465 Henderson Pass · (210) 361-0423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16465 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX 78232
Thousand Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0321 · Avail. Jul 26

$729

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 0224 · Avail. Sep 10

$780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 0322 · Avail. Sep 12

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1134 · Avail. Aug 14

$934

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Unit 1132 · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Unit 0733 · Avail. Aug 29

$989

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas of Henderson Pass.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Located in the desirable location of North Central San Antonio, The Villas of Henderson Pass is the standard of quality apartment living that will not be surpassed. Situated in the perfect location, you will enjoy the convenience of easy access to Hwy 281 and Loop 1604. Our resident community also enjoys the convenience of an abundance of dining and shopping options from the Northwoods and Stone Oak shopping centers. Select from a variety of one or two bedroom apartment homes that will fit any lifestyle. Your new home is a dream turned into reality with our spacious floorplans, upgraded kitchens, plank and plush carpet flooring as well as updated fixtures and luxurious baths. Our community includes amenities that rival any with amazing swimming pools, a deluxe fitness facility, playground, beach volleyball court, group grilling areas and mature landscaping. The Villas at Henderson Pass is where your dream home awaits you. Live at The Villas and #LiveHappy.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $15 per month, pest control $5 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/per month
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open lot, assigned parking $20 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas of Henderson Pass have any available units?
Villas of Henderson Pass has 19 units available starting at $729 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Villas of Henderson Pass have?
Some of Villas of Henderson Pass's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas of Henderson Pass currently offering any rent specials?
Villas of Henderson Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas of Henderson Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas of Henderson Pass is pet friendly.
Does Villas of Henderson Pass offer parking?
Yes, Villas of Henderson Pass offers parking.
Does Villas of Henderson Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villas of Henderson Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas of Henderson Pass have a pool?
Yes, Villas of Henderson Pass has a pool.
Does Villas of Henderson Pass have accessible units?
No, Villas of Henderson Pass does not have accessible units.
Does Villas of Henderson Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas of Henderson Pass has units with dishwashers.
