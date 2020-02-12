All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
Villas of Castle Hills
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:03 PM

Villas of Castle Hills

1000 Jackson Keller Road · (210) 338-8481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 Jackson Keller Road, San Antonio, TX 78213
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$709

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Discover a gorgeous community and a new style of living in an ideal location! You'll be close to major highways, and shopping centers such as the Quarry and North Star Mall. Inside the limited access gates you'll find a shimmering pool, hot tub, clubhouse, playscape, sauna, fitness center and laundry facilities! Free covered parking is available too! You can also attend the many resident events to meet your neighbors! Inside you'll find ceiling fans, ample storage, quaint kitchens, a patio/balcony, black appliances and dishwasher! Great floor plans nestled inside a fantastic community at a wonderfully affordable price! What more could you ask for? * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas of Castle Hills have any available units?
Villas of Castle Hills has a unit available for $709 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Villas of Castle Hills have?
Some of Villas of Castle Hills's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas of Castle Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Villas of Castle Hills isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas of Castle Hills pet-friendly?
No, Villas of Castle Hills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does Villas of Castle Hills offer parking?
Yes, Villas of Castle Hills does offer parking.
Does Villas of Castle Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villas of Castle Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas of Castle Hills have a pool?
Yes, Villas of Castle Hills has a pool.
Does Villas of Castle Hills have accessible units?
No, Villas of Castle Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Villas of Castle Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas of Castle Hills has units with dishwashers.
