Villas of Castle Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub sauna

Discover a gorgeous community and a new style of living in an ideal location! You'll be close to major highways, and shopping centers such as the Quarry and North Star Mall. Inside the limited access gates you'll find a shimmering pool, hot tub, clubhouse, playscape, sauna, fitness center and laundry facilities! Free covered parking is available too! You can also attend the many resident events to meet your neighbors! Inside you'll find ceiling fans, ample storage, quaint kitchens, a patio/balcony, black appliances and dishwasher! Great floor plans nestled inside a fantastic community at a wonderfully affordable price! What more could you ask for? * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.