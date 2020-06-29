All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:23 AM

The Summit

Open Now until 5:30pm
1955 Larkspur Dr · (210) 446-5289
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1955 Larkspur Dr, San Antonio, TX 78213

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-0213 · Avail. Sep 29

$809

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

Unit 4-0413 · Avail. Sep 1

$809

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

Unit 8-0833 · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21-2116 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

Unit 21-2115 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

Unit 19-1934 · Avail. Jul 23

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

See 11+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18-1811 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

Unit 18-1813 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Summit.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
24hr maintenance
dog park
internet access
yoga
Welcome home to The Summit Apartments, located in San Antonio, Texas!



The Summit Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments! We know you’ll love our clubhouse with a fitness center and yoga room, two swimming pools, picnic area with BBQ grills, playground, walking track, and on-site dog park.



Our community is located in North Central San Antonio, and all the sights and attractions of the city are at your front door. North Star Mall, Alon Town Center, and San Antonio Zoo are all just minutes away! The Summit Apartments is located near several area schools and employers, including Larkspur Elementary School, Jackson Middle School, Winston Churchill High School, The University of Texas at San Antonio, San Antonio College, USAA Corporate Office, San Antonio Fire Department, Rackspace, and Spectrum. Getting around town is a breeze, as we are located just minutes from I-10 and I-410.



We are a pet-friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs! Want to find the perfect apartment for you? Check out a walkthrough video tour today and make The Summit Apartments your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$350
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pest control $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: Two pet max per unit.
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: No weight or breed restrictions!
Parking Details: Covered lot. Carport $15/month, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Summit have any available units?
The Summit has 21 units available starting at $809 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does The Summit have?
Some of The Summit's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Summit currently offering any rent specials?
The Summit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Summit pet-friendly?
Yes, The Summit is pet friendly.
Does The Summit offer parking?
Yes, The Summit offers parking.
Does The Summit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Summit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Summit have a pool?
Yes, The Summit has a pool.
Does The Summit have accessible units?
No, The Summit does not have accessible units.
Does The Summit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Summit has units with dishwashers.
