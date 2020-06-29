Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven range Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court 24hr maintenance dog park internet access yoga

Welcome home to The Summit Apartments, located in San Antonio, Texas!







The Summit Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments! We know you’ll love our clubhouse with a fitness center and yoga room, two swimming pools, picnic area with BBQ grills, playground, walking track, and on-site dog park.







Our community is located in North Central San Antonio, and all the sights and attractions of the city are at your front door. North Star Mall, Alon Town Center, and San Antonio Zoo are all just minutes away! The Summit Apartments is located near several area schools and employers, including Larkspur Elementary School, Jackson Middle School, Winston Churchill High School, The University of Texas at San Antonio, San Antonio College, USAA Corporate Office, San Antonio Fire Department, Rackspace, and Spectrum. Getting around town is a breeze, as we are located just minutes from I-10 and I-410.







We are a pet-friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs! Want to find the perfect apartment for you? Check out a walkthrough video tour today and make The Summit Apartments your new home!