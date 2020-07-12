/
greater fondren southwest
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:29 PM
158 Apartments for rent in Greater Fondren Southwest, Houston, TX
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
$
36 Units Available
Westbury Reserve
12261 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
970 sqft
Home is more than where the heart is; it’s the center of your daily life. Most of your routines begin and end in the home, and if that home isn’t what you need, you’ll struggle.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
38 Units Available
Toro Place
12101 Fondren, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
964 sqft
Welcome to Toro Place, we are proud to announce that we are under new management and are excited to introduce new positive changes to the community.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
$
16 Units Available
Westbury Crossing
12211 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
989 sqft
Convenient to everything that Houston has to offer, Westbury Crossings is the perfect combination of comfort, convenience, and value.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
11 Units Available
Crystal Falls
10950 Westbrae Pky, Houston, TX
Studio
$800
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$913
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1097 sqft
Tucked into corner of Westbrae Parkway west of South Gessner Drive, community ground include modern fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub and pool. Units include kitchen with island and granite countertops, living room with fireplace, patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 03:14pm
12 Units Available
Reserve At 63 Sixty Three
6363 W Airport Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$715
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
920 sqft
Close to Brays Bayou Park on West Airport Boulevard. Gated community with a pool, playground, video patrol, and on-site laundry facilities. Units with fireplaces and washers/dryers.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
19 Units Available
Wesley Gardens
8700 Gustine Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$535
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
977 sqft
Prime Houston location and utilities included. Near medical centers, parks, shopping and transit. Units include air conditioning, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Pool, conference room, internet cafe and club house. 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
11 Units Available
Sunswept Townhomes
12247 Sunset Meadow, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,196
1243 sqft
Enjoy Southwest Houston living at its finest at Sunswept Townhomes. We offer one, two, and three bedroom townhomes with a large selection of fantastic amenities.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 8 at 09:22pm
12 Units Available
Reserve at Braes Forest
8000 Creekbend Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$668
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
915 sqft
Luxurious amenities include emergency maintenance, laundry centers, and a playground. Apartments feature granite counters, energy-efficient appliances, and recent renovations. Located close to restaurants, pro sports arenas, and cultural attractions.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 02:12pm
8 Units Available
Reserve at Creekbend
7600 Creekbend Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated community tucked into a wooded setting. On-site playground, ample parking and laundry services. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 15 at 10:11pm
1 Unit Available
Reserve at Bankside
10700 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, with a new gym, monthly social activities and gated access. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature granite countertops and walk-in closets. Near Brays Bayou and Southwest Freeway in southwest Houston.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Willows Apartments
10919 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$659
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$804
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Willows Apartments in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
26 Units Available
Bankside Village
6425 Bankside Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$685
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bedrooms with walk-in closets. Resort-style pool with sun deck and hot tub. Just over a mile to the Braes Bayou Trail.
Results within 1 mile of Greater Fondren Southwest
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
$
15 Units Available
Retreat at Stafford
12700 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1479 sqft
Great location on Riceville School Road close to Beltway 8 and Hwy 59. Property offers a swimming pool, public picnic area and 24-hour gym. W/D in-unit, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
23 Units Available
Camden Sugar Grove
12250 S Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1066 sqft
Sophisticated living with high ceilings and crown molding. Roomy kitchens with ample counter and cabinet space. Modern fitness center and indoor basketball court. Less than a mile to I-69.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
6 Units Available
Crossings at Berkley Square
5900 North Braeswood Boulevard, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crossings at Berkley Square in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
42 Units Available
Aria at Stancliff
10919 Stancliff Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1321 sqft
Are you searching for superb apartment home living in Houston, Texas? Let me introduce you to a brand new community that is coming to our neighborhood. Aria at Stancliff will be nearby many restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
5 Units Available
Villas at Braeburn
9600 Braes Bayou Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
Located across from BraeBurn Country Club and Brays Bayou Greenway Trail, there's plenty to enjoy at this property. The Southwest Shopping Center is only minutes away. Units feature walk-in closets and a patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Villa La Jolla
10101 Forum Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
969 sqft
Spacious apartments near Forum Park and I-69. Granite countertops, electric appliances and walk-in closets. Wood-burning fireplace in some units. Tenants have access to a community swimming pool and two picnic areas with barbecue grills.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
29 Units Available
Terraza West
10222 Forum West Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$539
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
996 sqft
Traditional gated community not far from West Sam Houston Parkway and Southwest Freeway. Tranquil apartments have poolside views, ceiling fans, and bathtubs. On-site clubhouse, laundry room, and parking.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
14 Units Available
Stoneriver
8901 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$590
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1250 sqft
Relaxing poolside retreat in a cozy complex east of Brays Bayou Greenway Trail. Pet friendly units have dishwashers, walk-in closets, and bathtubs. On-site business center, carport, clubhouse, and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
18 Units Available
Madison on the Meadow
12660 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1277 sqft
Easy access to I-59 South and just 15 minutes from Fountains on the Lake shopping center. Luxury apartments feature new appliances. Amenities include fitness center, outdoor living area, pool, clubhouse, and private party area.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
4 Units Available
Heatherwood
9001 S Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$530
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
875 sqft
Quiet community located near the Keegans Bayou Trail. Convenient amenities in cat and dog-friendly community, including a relaxing pool. Cozy units with serene features, including sunrooms, ceiling fans and soft carpet floors.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
36 Units Available
Las Varandas Del Sur
10003 Forum West Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$649
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
925 sqft
Great location close to I-69, convenient for commuters. Apartments include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking, pool, on-site laundry and playground.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
10 Units Available
Gardens at Bissonnet
7400 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$895
1092 sqft
A bright and cheery, pet-friendly apartment located conveniently in the heart of Southwest Houston. Gardens at Bissonnet is filled with extras, including a gated pool, on-site laundry and car port.
