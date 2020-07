Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill yoga elevator garage parking business center carport internet access

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Indulge in luxury in the heart of The Rim. With just a few short steps you can experience favorite San Antonio shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Retreat at the Rim is conveniently located off W Loop 1604 N and I10 providing a simple commute no matter your destination. With a variety of one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, you are sure to find the perfect retreat to fit your lifestyle. Your new apartment home is styled with Energy Star stainless steel appliances, sleek wood-style flooring and expansive gourmet kitchens. Whether you desire to start your day with a workout in our yoga studio or virtual fitness center, enjoy an immersive book in a poolside cabana, or grow your business in a co-working space, you are sure to find an extension of your home beyond what you ever imagined. Contact us to learn about this brand ...