Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9938 LAUREN MIST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9938 LAUREN MIST

9938 Lauren Mist · No Longer Available
Location

9938 Lauren Mist, San Antonio, TX 78251
San Antonio Creekside

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This single story home in Northwest San Antonio features an open floor plan with a huge backyard. New wood plank flooring was added to the kitchen, dining, living room and bathrooms withing the last year. Ceiling fans and blinds have been added to the all the bedrooms for comfort. The kitchen opens to the dining and family rooms for a more inviting floor plan. A garage door opener was recently added for your convenience. Located a quick drive from Highway 151, Lackland AFB, Seaworld and Alamo Ranch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9938 LAUREN MIST have any available units?
9938 LAUREN MIST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9938 LAUREN MIST currently offering any rent specials?
9938 LAUREN MIST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9938 LAUREN MIST pet-friendly?
No, 9938 LAUREN MIST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9938 LAUREN MIST offer parking?
Yes, 9938 LAUREN MIST offers parking.
Does 9938 LAUREN MIST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9938 LAUREN MIST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9938 LAUREN MIST have a pool?
No, 9938 LAUREN MIST does not have a pool.
Does 9938 LAUREN MIST have accessible units?
No, 9938 LAUREN MIST does not have accessible units.
Does 9938 LAUREN MIST have units with dishwashers?
No, 9938 LAUREN MIST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9938 LAUREN MIST have units with air conditioning?
No, 9938 LAUREN MIST does not have units with air conditioning.
