9938 LAUREN MIST

This single story home in Northwest San Antonio features an open floor plan with a huge backyard. New wood plank flooring was added to the kitchen, dining, living room and bathrooms withing the last year. Ceiling fans and blinds have been added to the all the bedrooms for comfort. The kitchen opens to the dining and family rooms for a more inviting floor plan. A garage door opener was recently added for your convenience. Located a quick drive from Highway 151, Lackland AFB, Seaworld and Alamo Ranch.