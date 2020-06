Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled Home In Hidden Meadows - Remodeled home, close to Culebra and 1604.

Garage is modified into a third bedroom. Home has new flooring and no carpet.

Kitchen appliances include refrigerator.

Large, fenced back yard for privacy.

Home is close to shopping and restaurants.

Pets negotiable.

Please contact us for a showing.



