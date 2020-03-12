Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9742 Valley Crst.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9742 Valley Crst
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9742 Valley Crst
9742 Valley Crest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
9742 Valley Crest, San Antonio, TX 78250
Hidden Meadow
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
ADDRESS:
9742 Valley Crest San Antonio TX 78250
READY NOW
4 Bed 2 Bathrooms with outdoor shed
No Garage
1300 sq feet
$1225 Monthly Rent
$1400 Security Deposit
$50 Application Fee per Adult
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly verify income of $4000 or more
Must verify good rental history
No Felons or sex offenders
No evictions
Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.
Call or Text to schedule a showing:
210-274-5870
(RLNE5089763)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9742 Valley Crst have any available units?
9742 Valley Crst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9742 Valley Crst have?
Some of 9742 Valley Crst's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9742 Valley Crst currently offering any rent specials?
9742 Valley Crst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9742 Valley Crst pet-friendly?
Yes, 9742 Valley Crst is pet friendly.
Does 9742 Valley Crst offer parking?
Yes, 9742 Valley Crst offers parking.
Does 9742 Valley Crst have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9742 Valley Crst does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9742 Valley Crst have a pool?
No, 9742 Valley Crst does not have a pool.
Does 9742 Valley Crst have accessible units?
No, 9742 Valley Crst does not have accessible units.
Does 9742 Valley Crst have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9742 Valley Crst has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace
San Antonio, TX 78256
Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Preserve at Westover Hills
1530 NW Crossroads
San Antonio, TX 78251
Salado at Red Berry
902 Gembler Road
San Antonio, TX 78219
Bowie San Antonio
223 Rainbow Dr
San Antonio, TX 78209
Broadstone Oak Hills
7714 Louis Pasteur
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Estates at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage Oaks at Brooks
216 Claggett St
San Antonio, TX 78235
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio