Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

9742 Valley Crst

9742 Valley Crest · No Longer Available
Location

9742 Valley Crest, San Antonio, TX 78250
Hidden Meadow

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
ADDRESS:
9742 Valley Crest San Antonio TX 78250
READY NOW

4 Bed 2 Bathrooms with outdoor shed
No Garage
1300 sq feet

$1225 Monthly Rent
$1400 Security Deposit

$50 Application Fee per Adult

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly verify income of $4000 or more
Must verify good rental history
No Felons or sex offenders
No evictions

Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.

Call or Text to schedule a showing:
210-274-5870

(RLNE5089763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9742 Valley Crst have any available units?
9742 Valley Crst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9742 Valley Crst have?
Some of 9742 Valley Crst's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9742 Valley Crst currently offering any rent specials?
9742 Valley Crst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9742 Valley Crst pet-friendly?
Yes, 9742 Valley Crst is pet friendly.
Does 9742 Valley Crst offer parking?
Yes, 9742 Valley Crst offers parking.
Does 9742 Valley Crst have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9742 Valley Crst does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9742 Valley Crst have a pool?
No, 9742 Valley Crst does not have a pool.
Does 9742 Valley Crst have accessible units?
No, 9742 Valley Crst does not have accessible units.
Does 9742 Valley Crst have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9742 Valley Crst has units with dishwashers.
