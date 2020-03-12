9742 Valley Crst

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

ADDRESS:

9742 Valley Crest San Antonio TX 78250

READY NOW



4 Bed 2 Bathrooms with outdoor shed

No Garage

1300 sq feet



$1225 Monthly Rent

$1400 Security Deposit



$50 Application Fee per Adult



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

Monthly verify income of $4000 or more

Must verify good rental history

No Felons or sex offenders

No evictions



Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.



Call or Text to schedule a showing:

210-274-5870



(RLNE5089763)